Mudavadi reveals power sharing deal with Ruto

Mudavadi was speaking in his home county of Vihiga during a Kenya Kwanza function that was also graced by DP Ruto.

He revealed that ANC and Ford Kenya, led by Senator Moses Wetangula would get 30% of the government if Ruto wins the presidential race.

"Wetangula and I were among the founding members of Kenya Kwanza Coalition (ANC, UDA, Ford Kenya). We wrote in the agreement that in the government that will be formed after the General Election that we will have a 30 per cent share of the government.

"If it is ambassadors, 30 per cent, if it is Principal secretaries, 30 per cent, if its parastatals 30 per cent, if it is Cabinet Secretaries of Kenya, 30 per cent," the ANC leader said.

Both Ruto and Mudavadi had previously disputed sharing power in their coalition pact, claiming that they were only concerned with the country's economic transformation.

He did not, however, respond to rumours about the Kenya Kwanza running mate post, even as he urged citizens to focus on creating the next administration rather than the role he would have in Ruto's cabinet.

Kenya Kwanza signs coalition agreement

On March 12 political parties formally joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after signing a coalition agreement during a ceremony held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Some of the parties which signed the agreement included UDA, ANC Ford Kenya, Chama Cha Kazi, the Democratic Party, Farmers Party among others.

After signing the deal, Deputy President William Ruto termed the formation as a coalition of the willing and said that it was a milestone in the path to liberating the country.