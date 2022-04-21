RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mudavadi reveals power sharing deal with Ruto

Denis Mwangi

ANC and Ford Kenya to get 30% of government

Kenya Kwanza coalition partners Dr William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign tour in Lamu County on March 31, 2022
Kenya Kwanza coalition partners Dr William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi during a campaign tour in Lamu County on March 31, 2022

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has disclosed details of his power-sharing deal with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA.

Mudavadi was speaking in his home county of Vihiga during a Kenya Kwanza function that was also graced by DP Ruto.

He revealed that ANC and Ford Kenya, led by Senator Moses Wetangula would get 30% of the government if Ruto wins the presidential race.

"Wetangula and I were among the founding members of Kenya Kwanza Coalition (ANC, UDA, Ford Kenya). We wrote in the agreement that in the government that will be formed after the General Election that we will have a 30 per cent share of the government.

"If it is ambassadors, 30 per cent, if it is Principal secretaries, 30 per cent, if its parastatals 30 per cent, if it is Cabinet Secretaries of Kenya, 30 per cent," the ANC leader said.

Deputy President William Ruto visiting ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi at his home in Karen
Deputy President William Ruto visiting ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi at his home in Karen Pulse Live Kenya

Both Ruto and Mudavadi had previously disputed sharing power in their coalition pact, claiming that they were only concerned with the country's economic transformation.

He did not, however, respond to rumours about the Kenya Kwanza running mate post, even as he urged citizens to focus on creating the next administration rather than the role he would have in Ruto's cabinet.

On March 12 political parties formally joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after signing a coalition agreement during a ceremony held at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi.

Some of the parties which signed the agreement included UDA, ANC Ford Kenya, Chama Cha Kazi, the Democratic Party, Farmers Party among others.

Deputy President William Ruto with Kenya Kwanza partner Moses Wetangula in Vihiga County on January 6, 2022
Deputy President William Ruto with Kenya Kwanza partner Moses Wetangula in Vihiga County on January 6, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

After signing the deal, Deputy President William Ruto termed the formation as a coalition of the willing and said that it was a milestone in the path to liberating the country.

This is the alliance of the willing, the alliance of the free. It’s about the people and changing the economy. That’s the difference with our competitors; their coalitions are of the intimidated, blackmailed and coerced and about leaders sharing power,” he said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

