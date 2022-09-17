Tabitha Karanja, Ichung’wah among Kenya Kwanza nominees for parliamentary leadership [List]

Among the familiar names that made it to the list is Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah

Ichung’wah has been nominated for the position of leader majority in the National Assembly.

He will be deputized by his Kilifi North counterpart, Owen Baya.

The alliance also settled on South Mugirango MP, Sylvanus Osoro to serve as the Chief Whip for the majority side with Naomi Waqo will deputizing him.

Worth noting is that both Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza maintain that they have the majority in the National Assembly and have nominees for the positions, with speaker Moses Wetangula set to settle the matter

In the Senate where Kenya Kwanza has a majority of the seats, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot is the nominee for the leader of majority.

Cheruiyot will be deputized by his Nakuru county counterpart Tabitha Karanja.

The alliance settled on experienced Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale who made a come-back in the Senate in the August for the Chief Whip position with Samburu senator, Steve Lelegwe, as his deputy.

The list which was unveiled during the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting held in Naivasha on Saturday, September 17 features UDA politicians with other constituent parties barely making it to the list.

President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua were among the leaders who attended the parliamentary group meeting.

Azimio line up

Azmio la Umoja also unveiled its leadership in both the Senate and the National Assembly after protracted negotiations and reports of an initial stalemate and constituent parties locked horns over the positions.

Leaders featuring on the Azimio side include:

Leader of the majority in the National Assembly- Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi.

Deputy leader of the majority in the National Assembly-Robert Mbui of Wiper party.

Majority whip- Suna East lawmaker, Junet Mohamed.

Deputy Majority whip- Nominated MP, Sabina Chege.

In the Senate where Azimio has 23 elected Senators while Kenya Kwanza has 24, the coalition settled on Kilifi’s Stewart Madzayo as the leader of minority.

Isiolo County senator, Fatuma Dullo will be the minority whip in the Senate.