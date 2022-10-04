Commander of Uganda Land forces Lieutenant Colonel Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced that President Yoweri Museveni is set to make changes to Uganda’s military.
Muhoozi says Museveni has made military changes after diplomatic storm
Lt Col Muhoozi Kainerugaba: Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much?
This comes hours after a series of tweets authored by Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni’s son, caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda.
“Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much? He will announce the changes. There is a special prayer I shall make for our army,” he said in a post on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
In the series of tweets, Muhoozi claimed that he only needed two weeks for his army to take over Nairobi.
He followed that up with calls for a borderless East Africa Community, sparking fears over his intentions.
Many Kenyans responded to the tweets, some expressing displeasure while others made fun of Uganda’s military.
Some Kenyans went as far as calling for the Kenyan government to demand an apology from the government.
Muhoozi later acknowledge the storm he had created, explaining that he was only making fun.
“KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let's work together to make East Africa great!!!
“I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax!” he said.
It was not immediately clear whether or not Museveni’s son was in charge of his Twitter account.
