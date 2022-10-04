RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Muhoozi says Museveni has made military changes after diplomatic storm

Denis Mwangi

Lt Col Muhoozi Kainerugaba: Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much?

President William Ruto greets President Yoweri Museveni during the inuguration ceremony in Nairobi on September 13, 2022
President William Ruto greets President Yoweri Museveni during the inuguration ceremony in Nairobi on September 13, 2022

Commander of Uganda Land forces Lieutenant Colonel Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced that President Yoweri Museveni is set to make changes to Uganda’s military.

Recommended articles

This comes hours after a series of tweets authored by Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni’s son, caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda.

Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much? He will announce the changes. There is a special prayer I shall make for our army,” he said in a post on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Lieutenant Colonel Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Lieutenant Colonel Muhoozi Kainerugaba Pulse Live Kenya

In the series of tweets, Muhoozi claimed that he only needed two weeks for his army to take over Nairobi.

He followed that up with calls for a borderless East Africa Community, sparking fears over his intentions.

Many Kenyans responded to the tweets, some expressing displeasure while others made fun of Uganda’s military.

READ: How Museveni secretly used State House Nairobi as his command centre

Some Kenyans went as far as calling for the Kenyan government to demand an apology from the government.

Muhoozi later acknowledge the storm he had created, explaining that he was only making fun.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Lieutenant Colonel Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's son Lieutenant Colonel Muhoozi Kainerugaba Bobi Wine lectures General Muhoozi Kainerugabason over father’s succession Pulse Live Kenya

KOT, I forgive you all for the insults you have hurled against me. Please let's work together to make East Africa great!!!

I would never beat up the Kenyan army because my father told me never to attempt it! So our people in Kenya should relax!” he said.

It was not immediately clear whether or not Museveni’s son was in charge of his Twitter account.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New look Tom Mboya statue unveiled after 2 years [Photos]

New look Tom Mboya statue unveiled after 2 years [Photos]

Muhoozi says Museveni has made military changes after diplomatic storm

Muhoozi says Museveni has made military changes after diplomatic storm

Ruto appoints new ADC from KDF Special Forces branch

Ruto appoints new ADC from KDF Special Forces branch

List of entertainment joints whose licenses have been revoked

List of entertainment joints whose licenses have been revoked

Case against Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi dropped

Case against Agriculture CS nominee Mithika Linturi dropped

Museveni's son claims his army can capture Nairobi in 2 weeks

Museveni's son claims his army can capture Nairobi in 2 weeks

Cabinet lifts ban on GMO crops in Kenya

Cabinet lifts ban on GMO crops in Kenya

KRA saves Kenyans from further increase in fuel prices

KRA saves Kenyans from further increase in fuel prices

NTSA arrests 2 touts after dangerous acrobatic stunts on speeding matatu

NTSA arrests 2 touts after dangerous acrobatic stunts on speeding matatu

Trending

President William Ruto speaking at State House on September 14, 2022

Ruto unveils his Cabinet [Full list]

Treasury CS Nominee Njuguna Ndung'u, Health CS Nominee Susan Wafula and Education CS Nominee Ezekiel Muchogu

Little-known Cabinet nominees for Treasury, Education and Health

An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru

Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

President William Ruto making addressing the nation at State House on September 27, 2022

2 Kenyans claim same Cabinet docket [Videos]