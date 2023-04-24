The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mukumu Girls' learners recount how administration neglected & subjected them to pregnancy tests

Lynet Okumu

Mukumu Girls' learners have narrated how the school administration neglected their pleas and subjected them to pregnancy tests whenever they complained of a stomach ache

Mukumu Girls High School signage
Mukumu Girls High School signage

Students of Mukumu Girls’ High School in Kakamega are still reeling from the effects of poor hygiene and administration negligence that resulted in a mysterious ailment that claimed the lives of four students and a teacher.

During the funeral service for one of the students who succumbed, Diana Mambili, fellow students recounted how they raised concerns about the poor state of the school's water, store, and kitchen facilities but their complaints fell on deaf ears.

According to the students, despite continuous efforts, the administration chose to ignore their pleas, stating that the students were not in school for comfort and could leave if they were not satisfied with the situation.

“Dining Hall prefects raised this matter with the teachers but they were told that we were not in school for comfort and that we should leave if we were not satisfied with the situation,” the students narrated.

Students and parents outside the school gate Image: HILTON OTENYO
Students and parents outside the school gate Image: HILTON OTENYO Pulse Live Kenya

The students had no choice but to keep quiet, even as stomach upsets became a frequent occurrence.

The administration only offered painkillers to those affected, and students who complained of stomach aches were subjected to pregnancy tests.

“Whenever a student falls sick, she is tested for pregnancy and then given painkillers. She can only be taken to hospital when in very bad shape, and without the knowledge of their parents or guardians,” the students narrated.

Sadly, the administration only took action after the situation had worsened, resulting in the tragic loss of lives.

Mukumu Girls High School signage
Mukumu Girls High School signage Pulse Live Kenya

The students asserted that if the administration had acted upon their complaints, the outbreak could have been avoided.

“Deaths of Diana, two other schoolmates, and our teacher would have been prevented if the affected students were taken to hospital in time. But the school waited until the situation was worse before acting, " one of the student said.

The school is set to reopen on Tuesday, May 2, and over 2,000 students will return in phases, undergoing guidance and counselling before resuming studies.

Mukumu girls students
Mukumu girls students Pulse Live Kenya

The Ministry of Education and Kakamega County Government have taken measures to protect learners, including thorough cleanliness, drilling of a new borehole, and destroying all the food in the stores.

Lynet Okumu

