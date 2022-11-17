RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 buses & a Toyota V8 - MP Salasya splashes millions on new rides [Videos]

Amos Robi

Salasya previously used a vehicle donated by former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa

MP Peter Salasya acquires new ride

Mumias East legislator Peter Salasya has bought his first car as member of parliament. Salasya bought himself a Toyota V8 and bought five school buses for his constituents just months into office.

The youthful MP while showing off his new ride sent gratitude to the people of Mumias East saying the vehicle did not belong to him but to those who elected him.

“Thank you people of #MumiasEast for the amazing trust and love you have in me. I will serve you tirelessly in realizing your dream, and all Kenyans through my committee of Agriculture, Regional Development alongside regional integration,” Salasya said.

Before acquiring his car, the MP was using a car donated by former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa which he said he would now give back.

“I want to thank former minister Eugene, you helped with this vehicle but now I will give it back since it has gotten a twin brother,” Salasya said.

Besides the car, Wamalwa also helped build a decent house for the lawmaker who previously lived in a grass-thatched house.

The MP later received five school buses for different schools in his constituency. While receiving the buses the MP admitted his love for light moments but said he was serious about service delivery for his people.

“I have just been handed over with five keys of five buses and released them, that I will be commissioning tomorrow in my constituency of Mumias East, my people know I love drama so much, but very organized in the delivery of my duties that I was elected for. But I will remain myself,” Salasya said.

Salasya won the Mumias East parliamentary seat through a DAP-Kenya party ticket.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

