Bring KDF or Russian soldiers! - Murang'a governor protests at Bomas [Video]

Governor Wa Iria is seeking the presidential seat on a Usawa Kwa Wote party ticket and showed up at Bomas of Kenya with a convoy of campaign vehicles.

The county boss was denied entry to Bomas to register as a candidate for the August election with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Pulse Live Kenya

“Even if you bring the Kenya Defence Forces or Russian soldiers I am not budging,” Goveror Wa Iria told the police, demanding to be addressed by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

The Murang'a governor accused the IEBC of planning to derail his presidential ambitions.

"They have been engaging other contestants telling them what they have not done right. I spent the whole day here, Chebukati refused to see me," he said.