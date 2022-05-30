RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Bring KDF or Russian soldiers! - Murang'a governor protests at Bomas [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Stand off as Governor Mwangi Wa Iria blocks Bomas gate after being denied access to register as a presidential candidate.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria protests left out of the presidential race
Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria protests left out of the presidential race

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria on Monday lined up vehicles at the Bomas of Kenya gate, blocking the entrance and exit to protest being left out of the presidential race.

Recommended articles

Governor Wa Iria is seeking the presidential seat on a Usawa Kwa Wote party ticket and showed up at Bomas of Kenya with a convoy of campaign vehicles.

The county boss was denied entry to Bomas to register as a candidate for the August election with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria protests left out of the presidential race
Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria protests left out of the presidential race Pulse Live Kenya

Even if you bring the Kenya Defence Forces or Russian soldiers I am not budging,” Goveror Wa Iria told the police, demanding to be addressed by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati.

The Murang'a governor accused the IEBC of planning to derail his presidential ambitions.

"They have been engaging other contestants telling them what they have not done right. I spent the whole day here, Chebukati refused to see me," he said.

More to follow

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DPP to charge public officer who ran ghost school with 1,188 students

DPP to charge public officer who ran ghost school with 1,188 students

Bring KDF or Russian soldiers! - Murang'a governor protests at Bomas [Video]

Bring KDF or Russian soldiers! - Murang'a governor protests at Bomas [Video]

Karima MCA Reuben Wahome dies in hospital

Karima MCA Reuben Wahome dies in hospital

Raila Odinga's promise to late Jacob Juma's family

Raila Odinga's promise to late Jacob Juma's family

President Kenyatta mourns Rabai MP Kamoti

President Kenyatta mourns Rabai MP Kamoti

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Wetangula explains defending Bungoma seat despite 30% Kenya Kwanza stake

Wetangula explains defending Bungoma seat despite 30% Kenya Kwanza stake

Raila to Ruto on rigging: I have started receiving congratulatory messages

Raila to Ruto on rigging: I have started receiving congratulatory messages

Martha Karua's special message to Christians on the upcoming elections

Martha Karua's special message to Christians on the upcoming elections

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.