ADVERTISEMENT
Man killed by wife in tragic love triangle after girlfriend came to his house

Charles Ouma

A woman who introduced herself as the man's girlfriend came looking for him at home and found his wife, leading to a confrontation that ended in tragedy

A police vehicle leaving a previous crime scene
A police vehicle leaving a previous crime scene

Police in Murang’a are investigating a suspected case of love triangle which turned tragic after a woman stabbed her husband to death.

Media reports indicate that the couple had a misunderstanding over a mysterious woman.

The man left the house after the quarrel to go shopping, leaving behind his angry wife and daughter in Mukuyu village, Kiharu sub-county.

As fate would have it, a woman came looking for him shortly after he left and introduced herself as the man’s girlfriend, something that angered the man’s wife further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased returned to find his wife seething with anger and was confronted about the other woman who had come looking for him and introduced herself as his girlfriend.

The man denied knowledge of the woman and in the midst of the confrontation, the woman reportedly reached out for a kitchen knife which he used to stab her victim to death before locking herself in the bedroom.

A stock image shows an investigator at a crime scene
A stock image shows an investigator at a crime sceneJacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images Business Insider USA

The couple’s six-year-old daughter screamed for help with neighbours who responded to distress call finding the man lying in a pool of blood.

READ: Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

Love triangle-related murders on the rise

Officers from Murang'a Police Station arrived at the scene shortly and moved the body to Murang'a Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

The suspect was also arrested and taken to and taken to Murang’a Police Station.

A number of lives have been lost in suspected tragic love triangles this year.

Among those that made headlines was the murder of Jennifer Mwende.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced the arrest of Phyllis Nzula Mbithi, the suspect behind the gruesome murder of Jennifer Mwende who was killed in cold blood in an intricate web of love triangle in Mlolongo.

The suspect was arrested in October while attempting to flee the country and escape into neighbouring Tanzania.

Her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu on Friday, October 27 brings the number of suspects in police custody to three.

According to the DCI, Mwende lost her life in a "...a dreadful case of a fatal love triangle noting Phyllis had on various occasions threatened Mwende regarding a married man they were both seeing."

Posing as a client in need of the hairdresser’s services, Phylis lured Mwende to a house where two other women, including the married man’s wife were waiting and from where she would be killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

