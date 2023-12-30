Man killed by wife in tragic love triangle after girlfriend came to his house

Media reports indicate that the couple had a misunderstanding over a mysterious woman.

The man left the house after the quarrel to go shopping, leaving behind his angry wife and daughter in Mukuyu village, Kiharu sub-county.

As fate would have it, a woman came looking for him shortly after he left and introduced herself as the man’s girlfriend, something that angered the man’s wife further.

The deceased returned to find his wife seething with anger and was confronted about the other woman who had come looking for him and introduced herself as his girlfriend.

The man denied knowledge of the woman and in the midst of the confrontation, the woman reportedly reached out for a kitchen knife which he used to stab her victim to death before locking herself in the bedroom.

The couple’s six-year-old daughter screamed for help with neighbours who responded to distress call finding the man lying in a pool of blood.

Love triangle-related murders on the rise

Officers from Murang'a Police Station arrived at the scene shortly and moved the body to Murang'a Level 5 Hospital mortuary.

The suspect was also arrested and taken to and taken to Murang’a Police Station.

A number of lives have been lost in suspected tragic love triangles this year.

Among those that made headlines was the murder of Jennifer Mwende.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced the arrest of Phyllis Nzula Mbithi, the suspect behind the gruesome murder of Jennifer Mwende who was killed in cold blood in an intricate web of love triangle in Mlolongo.

The suspect was arrested in October while attempting to flee the country and escape into neighbouring Tanzania.

Her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu on Friday, October 27 brings the number of suspects in police custody to three.

According to the DCI, Mwende lost her life in a "...a dreadful case of a fatal love triangle noting Phyllis had on various occasions threatened Mwende regarding a married man they were both seeing."