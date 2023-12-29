Murder of British military advisor in Kenya raises questions

The tragic incident unfolded on November 29, just days before the completion of his tour of duty, raising significant questions about the nature of his assignments and the overall security situation in the region.

Major McCool, an esteemed soldier with commendable achievements, met a tragic end while off-duty, attacked by assailants while riding his motorbike to Ngong Hills.

His father revealed to the media that the soldier was shot during a confrontation with the thugs.

Major Kevin McCool riding motorbikes with friends Pulse Live Kenya

The commendations for Major McCool's work from the Ministry of Defence in UK were accompanied by a conspicuous silence regarding the specific unit to which he was attached, adding an air of mystery to his military role.

An inquest, initiated on December 28, aims to delve into the circumstances surrounding Major McCool's death.

Speculations point to his potential association with a Special Air Service (SAS) team in Kenya, although details about SAS operations in the country remain elusive despite the UK operating the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

The secrecy surrounding certain aspects of Major McCool's service has sparked speculation and concerns about the nature of covert operations in the region.

The UK Ministry of Defence faces mounting pressure to disclose information regarding the specifics of his assignments in Kenya.

According to UK Minister of Defence James Heappey, Major Kevin McCool was posted to the British High Commission as a regional military advisor.

The mysterious nature of Major McCool's unit draws parallels with a past incident during the Dusit D2 attack in January 2019.

An SAS soldier, donned in combat gear and armed with a Canadian-made C8 Diemarco assault rifle and a Glock pistol, was seen coordinating with Kenyan security officers to rescue victims and neutralize attackers.

Major Kevin McCool Pulse Live Kenya

