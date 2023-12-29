The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Murder of British military advisor in Kenya raises questions

Denis Mwangi

Murder of British regional military advisor in Kenya raises questions about covert operations

Major Kevin McCool
Major Kevin McCool

The untimely death of Major Kevin McCool, a 32-year-old British soldier hailing from Northern Ireland, has become the focal point of inquiries into his work in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

The tragic incident unfolded on November 29, just days before the completion of his tour of duty, raising significant questions about the nature of his assignments and the overall security situation in the region.

Major McCool, an esteemed soldier with commendable achievements, met a tragic end while off-duty, attacked by assailants while riding his motorbike to Ngong Hills.

His father revealed to the media that the soldier was shot during a confrontation with the thugs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Major Kevin McCool riding motorbikes with friends
Major Kevin McCool riding motorbikes with friends Major Kevin McCool riding motorbikes with friends Pulse Live Kenya

The commendations for Major McCool's work from the Ministry of Defence in UK were accompanied by a conspicuous silence regarding the specific unit to which he was attached, adding an air of mystery to his military role.

An inquest, initiated on December 28, aims to delve into the circumstances surrounding Major McCool's death.

Speculations point to his potential association with a Special Air Service (SAS) team in Kenya, although details about SAS operations in the country remain elusive despite the UK operating the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK).

The secrecy surrounding certain aspects of Major McCool's service has sparked speculation and concerns about the nature of covert operations in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UK Ministry of Defence faces mounting pressure to disclose information regarding the specifics of his assignments in Kenya.

According to UK Minister of Defence James Heappey, Major Kevin McCool was posted to the British High Commission as a regional military advisor.

The mysterious nature of Major McCool's unit draws parallels with a past incident during the Dusit D2 attack in January 2019.

An SAS soldier, donned in combat gear and armed with a Canadian-made C8 Diemarco assault rifle and a Glock pistol, was seen coordinating with Kenyan security officers to rescue victims and neutralize attackers.

Major Kevin McCool
Major Kevin McCool Major Kevin McCool Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Major McCool's father, Joseph McCool, characterized him as a "special" individual who garnered love and respect from his fellow officers.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Interior CS Kindiki announces curfew in 3 counties [Details]

Interior CS Kindiki announces curfew in 3 counties [Details]

Murder of British military advisor in Kenya raises questions

Murder of British military advisor in Kenya raises questions

Supreme Court delivers judgment on removal of ex-High Court judge Said Juma

Supreme Court delivers judgment on removal of ex-High Court judge Said Juma

2023 KCSE: Education CS issues update on release of exam results

2023 KCSE: Education CS issues update on release of exam results

Drama unfolds as DCI arrests Sh2.85 billion scam suspects & recover 5 cars

Drama unfolds as DCI arrests Sh2.85 billion scam suspects & recover 5 cars

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

The world should prepare for next pandemic - UN chief

Christmas gathering takes tragic turn as teen shoots sister over gift dispute

Christmas gathering takes tragic turn as teen shoots sister over gift dispute

KeNHA announces 28-day closure of a section of Nairobi Southern Bypass

KeNHA announces 28-day closure of a section of Nairobi Southern Bypass

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Murdered Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani aka Snipper

Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment over 5 years

Kenya unveils ambitious plan for military equipment

The scene of the accident involving a PSV bus and a truck along the Mombasa-Kwale road on Sunday, December 24

Deaths reported, scores injured in Sunday morning accident

Meru-based blogger Bernard Muthiani alias Sniper

New twist in Meru blogger Sniper's murder case as ODPP, DCI trade blame