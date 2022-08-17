ANC reveal Mudavadi nominated for new lucrative position

According to the party, principles of Kenya Kwanza held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, August 17 where they created the new position through an Executive Order.

The principles; President elect Ruto of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), FORD-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and ANC leader Mudavadi are part of the coalition's Council Bureau.

"The new position to be created through an Executive Order was agreed upon by the founding party members of Kenya Kwanza in an agreement signed by President-elect William Ruto of UDA, Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi of ANC," he said.

The announcement comes just hours after Ruto announced a raft of changes and a new way of running the government in his inaugural meeting with Kenya Kwanza elected leaders.

Ruto said that he had agreed with the newly elected Members of Parliament to change the Standing Orders to require Cabinet Secretaries to answer questions on the floor of the house.

He said this is a departure from the current situation where CSs have to appear before House committees.

“We are going to amend standing orders to make it possible for cabinet secretaries to answer questions on the floor of Parliament. It is not enough for them to go to parliamentary committees,” he said.

The president-elect also said that state officials would not be used to perform any political tasks, drawing a clear line between the government officers and politicians.