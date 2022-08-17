RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ANC reveal Mudavadi nominated for new lucrative position

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The new position was agreed between Kenya Kwanza principles

[FILE] Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto (R) and Kenya's former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi talk during Ruto's rally after being officially nominated as a Presidential candidate by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 4, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto (R) and Kenya's former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi talk during Ruto's rally after being officially nominated as a Presidential candidate by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 4, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Amani National Congress (ANC) has revealed they have nominated their party leader Musalia Mudavadi for appointment as the Prime Cabinet Secretary in William Ruto's government.

According to the party, principles of Kenya Kwanza held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, August 17 where they created the new position through an Executive Order.

The principles; President elect Ruto of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), FORD-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and ANC leader Mudavadi are part of the coalition's Council Bureau.

"The new position to be created through an Executive Order was agreed upon by the founding party members of Kenya Kwanza in an agreement signed by President-elect William Ruto of UDA, Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya and Musalia Mudavadi of ANC," he said.

[FILE] Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County
[FILE] Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement comes just hours after Ruto announced a raft of changes and a new way of running the government in his inaugural meeting with Kenya Kwanza elected leaders.

Ruto said that he had agreed with the newly elected Members of Parliament to change the Standing Orders to require Cabinet Secretaries to answer questions on the floor of the house.

He said this is a departure from the current situation where CSs have to appear before House committees.

Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto speaks during a media briefing after chairing the inaugural meeting of elected Governors, Members of National Assembly and Senators under Kenya Kwanza Alliance at his residence in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 17, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto speaks during a media briefing after chairing the inaugural meeting of elected Governors, Members of National Assembly and Senators under Kenya Kwanza Alliance at his residence in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 17, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

We are going to amend standing orders to make it possible for cabinet secretaries to answer questions on the floor of Parliament. It is not enough for them to go to parliamentary committees,” he said.

The president-elect also said that state officials would not be used to perform any political tasks, drawing a clear line between the government officers and politicians.

Political work will be carried out by politicians and not members of the provincial administration. This is the only way to govern. We want them to remain independent and work for all Kenyans despite their affiliations. They should serve Kenyans equally,” Ruto said.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

