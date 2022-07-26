Why Muslim leaders are calling for Magoha to be sacked

In the video, the CS can be heard asking an unseen journalist whether she represents infamous terror group, Al Shabaab.

"Where are you from? Which media house do you represent, because if you're representing Al Shabaab, I will not answer you," said Professor Magoha to which some individuals around him burst out into resounding laughter.

Upon seeing the video, Muslim leaders and clerics led by Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) stated that CS Magoha had undermined the constitutional and human rights to religion, human dignity and press freedom.

"His statements undercuts efforts to eradicate violent extremism, one of the greatest security threats to this country. It also exposes this lady and all Muslim girls to greater danger," stated SUPKEM Chairman Hassan Ole Naado.

The leaders further called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack the CS as well as requested the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take up the matter.

"We are calling upon the NCIC to take immediate action against the CS, the media council of Kenya to take it up and the President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has the appointing authority to sack the CS," said Naado.

CS Magoha made negative comments about LGBTQ+ students

This is not the first time the CS has made distasteful comments against a community. In January this year, Magoha said gay learners should be restricted to day schools closer to their homes.

“Right now, there are contemporary cases of children who are homosexual and lesbians, they must go to day schools close to their homes.

"Your responsibility should be for the greater majority and not a few individuals. Do not allow yourself to be intimidated by children,” said Prof. Magoha said.

The remarks by the CS sparked angry reactions with LGBT community in particular faulting him for profiling the students according to their sexual orientation.

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet of Kenya, an organisation known as the Queer Republic compiled a list of demands for implementation to prevent and curb violence and discrimination towards queer school goers.

Included in the demands is, CS Magoha to attend LGBTQ+ affirming training that would be conducted by LGBTQ+ organizations and groups.

"This training will broaden his knowledge of the LGBTQ+ community and to interact with queers and learn about their experiences and lives," read a press statement.