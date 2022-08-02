RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Kagwe appoints Maryanne Kirubi to gov't institute

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Maryanne Kirubi replaces a businessman whose appointment was revoked days after nomination

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has appointed Maryanne Kirubi as a member of the Board at the National Cancer Institute of Kenya.

CS Kagwa appointed Maryanne in Gazette Notice which stated that her appointment took effect on July 28, 2022.

She replaces Nairobi businessman Mahindra Shah whose appointment was revoked days after appointment.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe with members of the National Cancer Institute of Kenya board
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe with members of the National Cancer Institute of Kenya board Pulse Live Kenya

The board was inaugurated on July 25 and is chaired by Amref CEO Gitahi Githinji with Alfred Karagu as the Chief Executive officer.

Over the past few years, we have seen the reputation of government institutions dragged in the mud due to the misconduct of a few officials,” Kagwe said.

"I urge you to appraise yourselves with the provisions of the Mwongozo Code and respect the separation of power between the management and the board. Let the management do its work, while you play your oversight role,” CS Kagwe said during the inauguration.

The National Cancer Institute was established promote public awareness about the causes, consequences, means of prevention and control of cancer.

READ: Why doctors are concerned with rise in Oeosophageal Cancer

The board advises the Cabinet Secretary on matters relating to the treatment and care of cancer patients and advises on the priorities to be given to the implementation of measures to combat the disease.

The NCIK promotes the establishment of hospitals, vocational treatment and care centres and other institutions for the welfare and treatment of cancer patients.

According to data from the institute, cancer is the third leading cause of death in Kenya after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe with National Cancer Institute of Kenya chair Dr Gitahi Githinji
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe with National Cancer Institute of Kenya chair Dr Gitahi Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

The latest records indicate 47,887 new cancer cases and 32,987 deaths annually, representing a 29.4% increase compared to the 2012 data that estimated 37,000 new cancer cases annually with a mortality of 28,500 annually.

The leading cancers in women affect the cervix, breast and oesophagus. In men, prostate, Kaposi sarcoma and oesophagus are the most common cancers.

The board, in 2020, launched the National Cancer Institute of Kenya Strategic Plan 2020-2023 which will cost over Sh2 billion to implement.

