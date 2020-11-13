Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has once again attacked Citizen TV’s News Gang crew, accusing them of being ignorant on National TV.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ngunyi who was reacting to the crew consisting of Yvonne Okwara, Joe Ageyo, Linus Kaikai, and Francis Gachuri’s views on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Report, and calls by a section of leaders to have amendments made to the report to have a common agreement said their views were more of ‘Bar talk on national Television’.

He added that the News Gang team needed to read a little more to help with their ignorance, as he accused them of not knowing the difference between consensus with concurrence.

“The #NewsGang is at it again. EXCHANGING Ignorance and doing BAR TALK on National TV. Constitutional CONSENSUS is not CONCURRENCE. If you AGREE to DISAGREE, is that CONSENSUS or is it CONCURRENCE? A little READING will help this group of IGNORAMUS,” said Mutahi Ngunyi.

Citizent TV's News Gang crew

His words came shortly after the Citizen TV show said that President Uhuru Kenyatta should have addressed the key issues raised by a section of leaders over the BBI report, during his seventh State of the Nation address in Parliament on Thursday.

Here is how Kenya reacted to Ngunyi’s tweet;