Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

The devastating incident unfolded at approximately 2:00 am, and within moments, the flames rapidly engulfed the entire market.

Traders and onlookers could only watch helplessly as their livelihoods and goods were consumed by the raging inferno.

The traders suspect that the fire may have been the result of an intentional act of arson.

Fire blazes through stalls at Mutindwa Market Pulse Live Kenya

Delayed response

They also decried delayed response by the Nairobi County Government's fire department.

Eyewitnesses said the fire engines, arrived one hour late and the vehicles were equipped with only half a tank of water.

By daybreak, the fire had completely razed Mutindwa Market to the ground, leaving behind a scene destruction.

The flames encroached upon the neighboring KAG Church.

Another round of fire engines and rescue teams rushed to the scene, hoping to contain the spreading blaze and salvage what remained.

Fire fighters at Mutindwa Market in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Toi market fire

The fire at Mutindwa Market happened three days after another inferno consumed Toi Market in Nairobi's Kibera area .

The authorities linked the fire to an ongoing dispute over land ownership.

"Mutindwa market Buru Buru; we have barely dealt with Toi Market and now this? DCI Kenya, @IG_NPS it’s time to crack the whip on arsonists. @SakajaJohnson let’s empower market leaders and traders on disaster preparedness. @HonMoses_Kuria how can we help get our traders back on their feet?" Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris said.

The successive incidents of market fires highlight the vulnerability of local businesses and the urgent need for improved safety measures and emergency response systems.