The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Denis Mwangi

Traders decried delayed response by the Nairobi County Government's fire department.

Traders counting losses as dawn fire razes down Mutindwa market in Nairobi
Traders counting losses as dawn fire razes down Mutindwa market in Nairobi

Mutindwa Market, situated in Eastlands within Nairobi's Buru Buru estate burned to the ground following a fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning June 14.

Recommended articles

The devastating incident unfolded at approximately 2:00 am, and within moments, the flames rapidly engulfed the entire market.

Traders and onlookers could only watch helplessly as their livelihoods and goods were consumed by the raging inferno.

The traders suspect that the fire may have been the result of an intentional act of arson.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fire blazes through stalls at Mutindwa Market
Fire blazes through stalls at Mutindwa Market Fire blazes through stalls at Mutindwa Market Pulse Live Kenya

They also decried delayed response by the Nairobi County Government's fire department.

Eyewitnesses said the fire engines, arrived one hour late and the vehicles were equipped with only half a tank of water.

READ: Presidential Escort Unit conducts security drill in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

By daybreak, the fire had completely razed Mutindwa Market to the ground, leaving behind a scene destruction.

The flames encroached upon the neighboring KAG Church.

Another round of fire engines and rescue teams rushed to the scene, hoping to contain the spreading blaze and salvage what remained.

Fire fighters at Mutindwa Market in Nairobi
Fire fighters at Mutindwa Market in Nairobi Fire fighters at Mutindwa Market in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The fire at Mutindwa Market happened three days after another inferno consumed Toi Market in Nairobi's Kibera area .

The authorities linked the fire to an ongoing dispute over land ownership.

"Mutindwa market Buru Buru; we have barely dealt with Toi Market and now this? DCI Kenya, @IG_NPS it’s time to crack the whip on arsonists. @SakajaJohnson let’s empower market leaders and traders on disaster preparedness. @HonMoses_Kuria how can we help get our traders back on their feet?" Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris said.

The successive incidents of market fires highlight the vulnerability of local businesses and the urgent need for improved safety measures and emergency response systems.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Mutindwa Market in Nairobi burns to ashes days after Toi Market fire

Housing levy refund scrapped as revised Finance Bill is tabled in Parliament

Housing levy refund scrapped as revised Finance Bill is tabled in Parliament

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges of mishandling classified documents

4 siblings, aged 13, 9, 5, and 1, found in forest 40 days after surviving plane crash [Video]

4 siblings, aged 13, 9, 5, and 1, found in forest 40 days after surviving plane crash [Video]

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Intoxicated man electrocuted to death after hugging unfenced transformer

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Niko na watoto 6 - Ruto challenges Rigathi to make use of new maternity

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Pastor sparks debate after asking God to reward hard-working married men with new wives

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon

Controversy surrounds Ruto's house gift to Faith Kipyegon

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Mike Njenga on June 12, 2023

Former Nyeri Governor was poisoned, claims DP Gachagua

DJ Brownskin in court

3 charges DJ Brownskin was slapped with and possible jail terms

Jeff Mwathi's parents Ann Mwathi and Peter Ngugi during a poress breifing at their home in Likia, Njoro sub-county in Nakuru County on May 8, 2023

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) with Sabina Chege at Harambee House Annex on January 20, 2023.

Gachagua responds to Sabina Chege’s “they beat me & stole my iPhone 14” plea for help