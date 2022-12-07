Mutuma Mathiu leaves Nation Media Group after 23 years

Mathiu, who has worked at NMG for 23 years said he had proceeded to early retirement in a letter to his colleagues.

His departure comes one month after he was appointed as the group consulting editor. Previously he served as the group editorial director, a position which was taken up by Joe Ageyo.

Pulse Live Kenya

In his farewell letter, Mutuma recalled his contribution to the media house and reflected on how the media landscape in the country had changed over time.

“When I was a student almost three decades Communications Technology – examining the confluence between journalism and dynamics of technology – was a compulsory course. I don’t know whether the popular assumptions of those years held.

“TV was on the ascendancy driven by reality shows and live coverage, radio was in crisis and print was thriving, riding on the success of the new TV stars, like one of those little birds on the back of a rhino. Nobody predicted social media,” the letter read in part.

He also explained the steps NMG had taken to keep up with the dynamics of media consumption and how he helped set up a paywall to charge readers to access content, raising over Sh30 million in revenue.

However, he said that the revenue model should be studied and other media houses and journalists should learn from lessons on why the model was not scaled up to a full product.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Technology/innovation helps us to tell better stories and reach the consumer more effectively, but it is more than just a tool or “enabler”; its effective application requires a workplace revolution, an overhaul in the organization of work and a completely new mindset. That is why the newsroom workflows are now undergoing change,” he noted.