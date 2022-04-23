RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mwai Kibaki to lie in state at Parliament from Monday

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Former President Mwai Kibaki to be laid to rest in Othaya on April 30

Former President Mwai Kibaki
Former President Mwai Kibaki

The National Funeral Steering Committee constituted to plan the funeral of late former President Mwai Kibaki has announced key dates leading to the former head of state's interment.

Recommended articles

Announcing that President Kibaki will be buried in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i added that he will lie in state at Parliament from Monday April 25, 2022 to Wednesday April 27.

More to follow...

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Boni Khalwale reveals his son and daughter's KCSE results

Boni Khalwale reveals his son and daughter's KCSE results

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Mwai Kibaki to lie in state at Parliament from Monday

Mwai Kibaki to lie in state at Parliament from Monday

Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race

Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race

From matatu conductor to commander in chief: Life and times of Mwai Kibaki

From matatu conductor to commander in chief: Life and times of Mwai Kibaki

How Kenyan leaders have mourned former President Kibaki

How Kenyan leaders have mourned former President Kibaki

Mwai Kibaki: President who squandered opportunity to fix Kenya [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Mwai Kibaki: President who squandered opportunity to fix Kenya [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Azimio unveils Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant

Azimio unveils Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant

Ex-President Mwai Kibaki dies, Uhuru announces

Ex-President Mwai Kibaki dies, Uhuru announces

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking

Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Mama Kwamboka and her son, Alfred