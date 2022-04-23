Mwai Kibaki to lie in state at Parliament from Monday

The National Funeral Steering Committee constituted to plan the funeral of late former President Mwai Kibaki has announced key dates leading to the former head of state's interment.
Announcing that President Kibaki will be buried in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i added that he will lie in state at Parliament from Monday April 25, 2022 to Wednesday April 27.
More to follow...
