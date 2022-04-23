RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of Kenya's 6th state funeral since independence

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Former President Mwai Kibaki will be laid to rest in Othaya on April 30

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addresses press at Harambee House on April 23, 2022
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i addresses press at Harambee House on April 23, 2022

The National State Funeral Organizing Committee in charge of planning the funeral of late former President Mwai Kibaki has announced key dates leading to the former head of state's interment.

Recommended articles

Announcing that President Kibaki will be buried in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i outlined that he will lie in state at Parliament from Monday April 25, 2022 to Wednesday April 27.

"The National State Funeral Organizing Committee together with the family of former President Mwai Kibaki has concluded preliminary arrangements for the State Funeral.

"Mzee's requiem mass will be held on Friday 29 April 2022 at Nyayo Stadium before the burial on 30 April at his Othaya home in Nyeri. The body will lie in state at the National Assembly from Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 April for public viewing," the committee conveyed.

File image of former President Mwai Kibaki as head of state
File image of former President Mwai Kibaki as head of state Pulse Live Kenya

The country has so far witnessed five state funerals;

  1. First President of the Republic of Kenya Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1978
  2. Former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa in 2003
  3. Nobel prize winner Prof. Wangari Maathai in 2011
  4. Former First Lady Lucy Kibaki in 2016 and;
  5. Former President Daniel arap Moi's funeral in 2020.

Kibaki's will be sixth.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

To the people of Murang'a - Sabina Chege's message on not vying in 2022

To the people of Murang'a - Sabina Chege's message on not vying in 2022

Boni Khalwale reveals his son and daughter's KCSE results

Boni Khalwale reveals his son and daughter's KCSE results

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

KCSE 2021 Results: Overall 15 best candidates

Details of Kenya's 6th state funeral since independence

Details of Kenya's 6th state funeral since independence

Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race

Jalang'o wins the ODM ticket for Lang’ata parliamentary race

From matatu conductor to commander in chief: Life and times of Mwai Kibaki

From matatu conductor to commander in chief: Life and times of Mwai Kibaki

How Kenyan leaders have mourned former President Kibaki

How Kenyan leaders have mourned former President Kibaki

Mwai Kibaki: President who squandered opportunity to fix Kenya [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Mwai Kibaki: President who squandered opportunity to fix Kenya [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Azimio unveils Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant

Azimio unveils Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant

Trending

Puzzle of prison cleaner who is worth Sh257 million

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot

Flight from JKIA carrying VIP guests skids off runway while landing [Photos]

RwandaAir flight WB464 skidds off off Entebbe International Airport

Humor or insensitive? Fresh details on viral obituary that sparked debate

Fresh details emerge on Elizabeth Mueni Ngotho's viral orbituary that has Kenyans talking

Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Mama Kwamboka and her son, Alfred