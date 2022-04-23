Details of Kenya's 6th state funeral since independence

Announcing that President Kibaki will be buried in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i outlined that he will lie in state at Parliament from Monday April 25, 2022 to Wednesday April 27.

"The National State Funeral Organizing Committee together with the family of former President Mwai Kibaki has concluded preliminary arrangements for the State Funeral.

"Mzee's requiem mass will be held on Friday 29 April 2022 at Nyayo Stadium before the burial on 30 April at his Othaya home in Nyeri. The body will lie in state at the National Assembly from Monday 25 to Wednesday 27 April for public viewing," the committee conveyed.

Previous state funerals in Kenya

The country has so far witnessed five state funerals;

First President of the Republic of Kenya Mzee Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 Former Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa in 2003 Nobel prize winner Prof. Wangari Maathai in 2011 Former First Lady Lucy Kibaki in 2016 and; Former President Daniel arap Moi's funeral in 2020.