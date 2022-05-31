Mwangi Iria threatens to report Chebukati as a 'missing person'

Wa Iria said the IEBC was contradicting its earlier sentiments that it did not have the voter register yet it said it was validating signatures he submitted to identify whether they were voters.

“They are telling people they are doing validation of signatures yet they don’t have a voter register which they are comparing with that is conmanship and fraud by a grown-up occupying public office,” Wa Iria said.

Wa Iria had turned to take his lamentations at the IEBC offices at the Anniversary Towers after he was yesterday denied access to the Bomas of Kenya where presidential candidature clearance was being undertaken.

Wa Iria, alongside his running mate Alfayo Onyambu, was denied an audience by the commission’s leadership despite efforts to reach the chairperson Chebukati.

“For the second straight day, together with my presidential running mate Alfayo Onyambu, we are at the IEBC offices, Anniversary Towers seeking audience with the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati,” the governor said.

Wa Iria said he was going to report Chebukati to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI as a missing person as he was nowhere to be found.

"I camped at Bomas until 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, but he managed to duck me. On Monday, May 30, I went back to Bomas and then came back here, but I still have not met him. Where is he?" Wa Iria retorted.