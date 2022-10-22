RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

My 2 conditions for accepting government appointment by Ruto - Miguna Miguna

Charles Ouma

There are so many things I will not take - Miguna Miguna

Miguna Miguna in a photo from February 2022
Miguna Miguna in a photo from February 2022

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna who jetted into the country on Thursday, October 20 after four years in exile has confirmed that he is ready for any position that may be offered to him by President William Ruto, provided certain conditions are met.

In an interview with NTV, Miguna noted that he will at no point be part of an illegality hence any position offered to him should be legally bound by the constitution.

He noted that as such, he will reject the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position should the same be offered to him, as its legality is in question with several court cases challenging its existence.

"There are so many things I will not take; for example, I will not take the illegal CAS position," Miguna affirmed.

He noted that for him to accept any appointment, the same must be communicated through the appropriate channel.

Miguna Miguna
Miguna Miguna Miguna Miguna Pulse Live Kenya

"It depends on which government appointment. It would have to be proposed, then I will say if I will take it or not," he added.

Miguna praised Ruto for the reforms he has initiated since taking over the presidency, singling out the dismantling of the Special Service Unit (SSU) attached to the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which is at the center of extra-judicial killings allegations and forced disappearances.

"He has dismantled the DCI assassination squad, which is very fundamental. When you see a president do that, it is commendable," Miguna noted.

"Ruto galvanized the simple citizens of this country on a program of transformation when that was not his agenda throughout his political life. This was fresh. You could only oppose it if you're dishonest

Miguna Miguna being received at the JKIA
Miguna Miguna being received at the JKIA Miguna Miguna being received at the JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

"Look at his thirty years of being in power, he has honoured my rights, and he did not betray me (while referring to the lifting of the red alert)," Miguna explained, alluding to Ruto’s efforts in ensuring that he returns into the country.

Miguna after landing in the country attended the Mashujaa Day celebrations where he was invited by President Ruto.

