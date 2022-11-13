RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi

Charles Ouma

I lost my friend two weeks ago after he was stabbed to death - Governor Sakaja

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the launch State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report on November 4, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the launch State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report on November 4, 2022

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has painfully recounted how he recently lost a friend who was attacked by armed criminals.

Recommended articles

Addressing a congregation at AIPCA Dandora Church on Sunday, the county boss decried the insecurity in the city, revealing that he too has been affected by the same.

The governor recounted that his friend was stabbed to death by an armed gang during a robbery in the city.

"I lost my friend two weeks ago after he was stabbed to death," Sakaja said without delving into the details of the deceased friend.

The county boss vowed that he will work closely with security agencies to tame runaway crime and urged the youth to shun crime.

He promised that his administration will support youth who want to earn an honest living, but criminals will be dealt with ruthlessly.

“We are ready to support organized youth with many opportunities of business but crime is a big no. This is where we part ways. Mugging and stabbing people must stop," Sakaja explained.

Johnson Sakaja at a church service and fundraiser at AIPCA Dandora
Johnson Sakaja at a church service and fundraiser at AIPCA Dandora Pulse Live Kenya

Criminal gangs operating on foot or on motorbikes have been terrorizing city residents in a new wave of crime.

A new report titled Criminal Activity Trends released earlier this week noted that there has been a steady rise in armed and opportunist robberies in residential and commercial areas across Nairobi.

The report read in part that: “The incidents mainly target pedestrians, traders and motorists, and increasingly feature the use of motorcycles and bodaboda taxis.”

Armed with guns, knives and other weapons, the gangs leave a wave of destruction in their wake, including death in some cases with several others taken to hospital with injuries.

Security agencies have vowed to crack down on all criminal elements and restore security in the city.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CBK begins removal of 4.2 million Kenyans from CRB blacklist [How to benefit]

CBK begins removal of 4.2 million Kenyans from CRB blacklist [How to benefit]

Delay of Sh60 million cash reward from govt leaves heroic officers in the dark

Delay of Sh60 million cash reward from govt leaves heroic officers in the dark

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi

It's a Michuki moment - Kabogo issues warning on insecurity in Nairobi [Video]

It's a Michuki moment - Kabogo issues warning on insecurity in Nairobi [Video]

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

Ex-KDF man arrested over Kitengela student’s murder in fight over barmaid

4 times politicians were embarrassed by their wardrobe choices

4 times politicians were embarrassed by their wardrobe choices

Help at last for malnourished children in Mashirima Kapombe’s feature on drought

Help at last for malnourished children in Mashirima Kapombe’s feature on drought

Kivutha Kibwana’s final message as he quits elective politics

Kivutha Kibwana’s final message as he quits elective politics

God can still make Raila president-Orengo cautions leaders dumping Azimio

God can still make Raila president-Orengo cautions leaders dumping Azimio

Trending

Elizabeth Robai speaking during a interview

Dancing Kitale nurse breaks silence after becoming internet sensation

President Uhuru Kenyatta recounts 2 a.m. phone call from Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore before his death during his tribute at All Saints Cathedral memorial service

How family resolved dispute on Bob Collymore's last wishes

A photo collage of CS Kipchumba Murkomen and the SGR

Secrets of Kenya's SGR contracts revealed [Details]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking during the launch State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report on November 4, 2022

My friend was stabbed to death 2 weeks ago - Sakaja on insecurity in Nairobi