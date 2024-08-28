Mysterious fire ravages Kasarani furniture store[Photos & videos]

The blaze, which erupted in the mid-morning hours, quickly engulfed the shop and wiped out the business, leaving a trail of destruction.

Witnesses describe the scene

According to witnesses, the fire started without warning, rapidly spreading through the furniture store.

As the flames grew, the fire spread to nearby shops, causing panic among business owners and residents.

Mysterious fire destroys furniture shop in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya

Videos shared on social media captured scenes of chaos, with residents surrounding the burning shop and frantically working to rescue items from neighboring businesses.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the shop, darkening the sky above the area.

Shop owners from nearby businesses were seen rushing to salvage their goods, fearing that the fire would spread further and cause even more damage.

Emergency response and rescue efforts

The Kenya Red Cross was immediately alerted to the incident and dispatched officials to the scene.

Despite their efforts, the fire continued to rage, posing a serious threat to surrounding buildings.

The root cause of the blaze remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine what sparked the inferno.

A troubling history of fires

This recent fire has raised concerns among residents and business owners in the area, especially considering it is the second fire at the same area in less than a year.

Some social media users suggested that the shop in question might be the popular Bed Palace. However, the store has not issued any update.

If it is the shop, then this will be the second time it suffers a fire. The last reported fire at the shop occurred on December 8 of the previous year, which also caused significant damage.

During the December incident, the fire reportedly broke out at noon, destroying property of unknown value.