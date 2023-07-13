Identity of viral man who strolled past police during protests baffles Kenyans

The amateur footage shows a man fearlessly navigating through a barrage of armed anti-riot police, undeterred by the running battles between officers and protestors.

As tensions reached a boiling point during the protests, with clashes erupting between demonstrators and the authorities, the man seemed unaffected by the tumultuous environment surrounding him.

Mystery man who strolled past police during Wednesday protests Pulse Live Kenya

The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

The video has sparked intense speculation about the man's identity and motivation, with online discussions delving into theories ranging from him being a peaceful protester making a powerful statement to a local resident simply going about his daily routine amidst the unrest.

As of now, his true intentions remain a mystery, fueling further fascination with this bravery.

Kenyans were surprised, given the extent to which police officers were unleashing violence on those caught up in the running battles.

During protests in Kisumu, police officers allegedly injured Standard Media Group journalist Collins Oduor while covering protests.

"I tried to move away to allow the protesters, who filled the road, to pass. As I moved towards the gate, the police attacked me and mercilessly beat me up," said Oduor.

In Mlolongo, tactical police officers were deployed to quell the demonstrations which degenerated into violence and destruction of property.