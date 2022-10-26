RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Arshad Sharif death: New information contradicts initial police reports

Denis Mwangi

Mystery deepens regarding the death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot by GSU officers

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif
New information has emerged regarding the death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot by GSU officers on October 23, 2022.

The police service now claims that occupants of the Toyota Landcruiser in which Sharif was riding in shot at the officers after defying an order to stop.

The initial police report did not have information on whether the car’s occupants, including the journalist and his brother Kurram Ahmed, attacked the officers.

Deceased Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif
The earlier reports explained that Sharif was killed in a case of mistaken identity after police were put on high alert over a kidnapping that had happened in Pangani, Nairobi.

The security officials claimed that the white Toyota Landcruiser L200 car resembled one they were pursuing over the kidnapping.

It later turned out that the vehicle involved in the kidnapping was a Mercedes Benz SUV bearing a different number plate from the Toyota Landcruiser.

Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri has noted that some of the information shared by the police doesn not add up.

That (inconsistency) is feeding the conspiracy theories because of the profile of the person who was killed, considering he had escaped persecution in his country. He was said to be coming with a high-profile dossier on corruption in his country.

"There is a way in which you begin to look at all this and it is not making sense,” he said during an interview with NTV.

The body of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif being transported
In its official statement on the matter, the National Police Service (NPS) reported that Arshad's brother Khurram Ahmed who was driving refused to stop at the police roadblock around Kitengela - causing officers to suspect that the journalist and his brother had stolen the Toyota Landcruiser.

"The officers trailing the motor vehicle towards Magadi alerted the police in Magadi who erected a road barrier. The deceased's motor vehicle came upon the police barrier which they drove through. It is then that they were shot at, fatally injuring late Arshad Mohammed Shariff," a statement by NPS dated October 24, 2022, read in part.

In a statement on Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed having spoken to President William Ruto over ongoing investigations into the incident. President Ruto is yet to issue a public statement on the matter.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

