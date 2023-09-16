Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Maigo was found dead at his Woodley home on Friday with 16 stab wounds, 10 at the chest and the others on his sides.

According to the police, the woman in question was at the deceased’s home at the time of his death and is the prime suspect.

Neighbours who heard Maigo groaning in pain rushed to his rescue but the woman in question declined to open the door, claiming that all was well but had escaped by the time police arrived at the scene.

“We are still on the case, but the neighbours said they heard him groaning in pain and the woman who was in the house refused to open the door, but had escaped when police arrived,” Kilimani Police Station boss Moss Ndiwa confirmed to a section of the press.

Fleeing from the crime scene

The woman in question whose identity is yet to be established is suspected to have escaped through the window after committing the heinous crime.

Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo announced Maigo’s death to his colleagues in a memo which read:

“This morning we received the shocking news of the death of our staff member, Eric Maigo who was our Ag. Director of Finance. Unconfirmed reports we have at the moment are that Erics’ lifeless body was found by neighbours at his house at 6am this morning” read the memo to staff.