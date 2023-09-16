Police have launched a manhunt for a mystery woman suspected to be behind the murder of Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo.
Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo
Police are hunting down the woman who is suspected of stabbing the Nairobi Hospital Finance Director 16 times, leaving him dead and fleeing the scene
Maigo was found dead at his Woodley home on Friday with 16 stab wounds, 10 at the chest and the others on his sides.
According to the police, the woman in question was at the deceased’s home at the time of his death and is the prime suspect.
Neighbours who heard Maigo groaning in pain rushed to his rescue but the woman in question declined to open the door, claiming that all was well but had escaped by the time police arrived at the scene.
“We are still on the case, but the neighbours said they heard him groaning in pain and the woman who was in the house refused to open the door, but had escaped when police arrived,” Kilimani Police Station boss Moss Ndiwa confirmed to a section of the press.
Fleeing from the crime scene
The woman in question whose identity is yet to be established is suspected to have escaped through the window after committing the heinous crime.
Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer James Nyamongo announced Maigo’s death to his colleagues in a memo which read:
“This morning we received the shocking news of the death of our staff member, Eric Maigo who was our Ag. Director of Finance. Unconfirmed reports we have at the moment are that Erics’ lifeless body was found by neighbours at his house at 6am this morning” read the memo to staff.
Nyamongo added that the deceased’s family had been informed of the same with police conducting investigations.
