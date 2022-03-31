Mzee Kibor's burial in limbo after trio claim to be his children

Mzee Kibor’s burial was scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home Samitui Farm, Kabenes in Eldoret.

The three want the funeral to be postponed until Kibor's family recognises them as his children and allows them to be included in the funeral arrangements.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the case filed at the Eldoret Chief Magistrate’s Court, Albert E Kibor, Elizabeth J Koskei and Joseph K Misoi have said they want DNA testing conducted to confirm they are the businessman’s children.

“We are requesting this court to restrain the defendants/respondents either by themselves, their relatives, agents, family members or any other from removing and disposing of the body of Jackson Kiprotich Kibor, pending hearing and determination of the case,” stated the application filed under a certificate of urgency.

Albert Kibor says in his supporting affidavit that the deceased had an intimate relationship with his mother Jane Elondanga under a polygamous marriage in 1978.

He argued that the late businessman recognised him as his biological son and that they had met on several times at social and family gatherings.

He also claims to have been on Kibor's deathbed on March 16, when he died.

Elizabeth Chemutai Koskei also stated that the deceased had a relationship with her mother Sarah Kibet, who gave birth to her.

She added that she had been visiting Kibor in hospital until he died.

The third plaintiff, Joseph Kimeli Misoi, claimed that the prominent farmer had was also married to his mother, Philemon Misoi, and that this relationship resulted in his birth.

Eldoret Principal Magistrate Noami Wairimu ruled that the matter would be heard on April 1, the same day the deceased was scheduled to be buried.