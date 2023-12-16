Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday

The utility firm released a statement on Friday evening detailing the areas spread across five counties, adding that the disruption is due to scheduled maintenance.

In Nairobi County, the interruption will run from 9am to 5pm and will affect parts of Eastern Bypass, RLC Reddamac Leather Centre, Southern Engineering, Southern Beer Factory, Stone Cutters Quarry, Wellkim C/Fact, Gulf Energy Petrol Station, Shell Petrol Station, Infinity Industrial Park, Vicken 30 Industrial Park, and adjacent customers.

A section of Vihiga county will also be affected with power blackout running from 9am to 5pm.

These include Luanda Town and Ebuyangu areas.

Other areas include Luanda Market, Essaba, Mukhalakhala, Ebwiranyi, Ebukolo, Epali, Ebulondi, Ebuyangu, Radio Anyole, Radio Samaritan, Rhodys, Ilonje, Ebukanga, Emmabwi, Asikote, Luanda KCB, Total Petrol, and adjacent areas.

In Kisii county, the interruption will last between 9am to 4pm with Egesa Jokevilla area affected.

Jokevilla, Daraja Mbill Secondary School, KRA Nyabinge, Egesa, St Jude, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

Homabay County will also experience blackout running for eight hours from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Homabay Town, Asumbi, Homa Hills, Nyangweso, Ogande, Imbo, Olare, Rangwe, and part of Rock Kopany are among the areas that will experience power interruption.

In Siaya county, the planned outage will last for five hours with the entire Siaya town, Siaya Referral Hosp, Siaya Police Station, Siaya Country Club, Candela Hotel, Siaya Distinction Hotel, Siaya Center, White Hotel Siaya, and adjacent customers affected.

The planned interruption will run from 9am to 2 pm in Siaya.

KPLC on the receiving end after series of nationwide blackouts

KPLC has been on the receiving end with at least 5 blackouts that affected most parts of the country.

The most recent one was on Sunday, December 10, 2023 when the country was plunged into darkness.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir held a press briefing on Monday, December 11 and revealed that the blackout was caused by a sudden increase in power flow along the Juja-Lessos-Muhoroni link, leading to an overload at Olkaria 2 transformers and the Dandora-Juja transmission link, resulting in dropped powerlines and the subsequent blackout.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on his part announced a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate potential acts of sabotage and coverup after Jomo Kenyatta Internbational Airport was left in darkness with generators taking minutes to come to life.

"Considering the frequency of the power disruption and taking into account the fact that JKIA is a facility of strategic national importance, we are making a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate possible acts of sabotage and coverup," Murkomen stated.