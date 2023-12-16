The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday

Charles Ouma

The blackout will last up to 8 hours

KPLC engineers at work
KPLC engineers at work

Kenya Power and Lighting Company has released a list of counties that will be affected by blackout on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Recommended articles

The utility firm released a statement on Friday evening detailing the areas spread across five counties, adding that the disruption is due to scheduled maintenance.

In Nairobi County, the interruption will run from 9am to 5pm and will affect parts of Eastern Bypass, RLC Reddamac Leather Centre, Southern Engineering, Southern Beer Factory, Stone Cutters Quarry, Wellkim C/Fact, Gulf Energy Petrol Station, Shell Petrol Station, Infinity Industrial Park, Vicken 30 Industrial Park, and adjacent customers.

A section of Vihiga county will also be affected with power blackout running from 9am to 5pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include Luanda Town and Ebuyangu areas.

Other areas include Luanda Market, Essaba, Mukhalakhala, Ebwiranyi, Ebukolo, Epali, Ebulondi, Ebuyangu, Radio Anyole, Radio Samaritan, Rhodys, Ilonje, Ebukanga, Emmabwi, Asikote, Luanda KCB, Total Petrol, and adjacent areas.

In Kisii county, the interruption will last between 9am to 4pm with Egesa Jokevilla area affected.

Jokevilla, Daraja Mbill Secondary School, KRA Nyabinge, Egesa, St Jude, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

READ: JKIA blackout: CS Murkomen invites police to probe suspected foul play

ADVERTISEMENT

Homabay County will also experience blackout running for eight hours from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Homabay Town, Asumbi, Homa Hills, Nyangweso, Ogande, Imbo, Olare, Rangwe, and part of Rock Kopany are among the areas that will experience power interruption.

File image of KPLC staff at work
File image of KPLC staff at work Pulse Live Kenya

In Siaya county, the planned outage will last for five hours with the entire Siaya town, Siaya Referral Hosp, Siaya Police Station, Siaya Country Club, Candela Hotel, Siaya Distinction Hotel, Siaya Center, White Hotel Siaya, and adjacent customers affected.

The planned interruption will run from 9am to 2 pm in Siaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

KPLC on the receiving end after series of nationwide blackouts

KPLC has been on the receiving end with at least 5 blackouts that affected most parts of the country.

READ: Ruto approves Sh66B project to solve frequent power outages

The most recent one was on Sunday, December 10, 2023 when the country was plunged into darkness.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir held a press briefing on Monday, December 11 and revealed that the blackout was caused by a sudden increase in power flow along the Juja-Lessos-Muhoroni link, leading to an overload at Olkaria 2 transformers and the Dandora-Juja transmission link, resulting in dropped powerlines and the subsequent blackout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on his part announced a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate potential acts of sabotage and coverup after Jomo Kenyatta Internbational Airport was left in darkness with generators taking minutes to come to life.

"Considering the frequency of the power disruption and taking into account the fact that JKIA is a facility of strategic national importance, we are making a formal request to the National Police Service to investigate possible acts of sabotage and coverup," Murkomen stated.

The Cabinet Secretary highlighted the ongoing efforts to address issues at JKIA, citing a cleanup operation currently underway.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Caution issued after arrest of man impersonating Supreme Court judge & collecting bribes

Caution issued after arrest of man impersonating Supreme Court judge & collecting bribes

It needs to stop - Jacque Maribe goes after judge over Monicah Kimani murder judgement

It needs to stop - Jacque Maribe goes after judge over Monicah Kimani murder judgement

Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday

Nairobi among 5 counties to be affected by blackout on Saturday

Ruto, Gachagua splash Sh15 million cash to promote farmers

Ruto, Gachagua splash Sh15 million cash to promote farmers

EPRA announces drop in fuel prices for December - January period

EPRA announces drop in fuel prices for December - January period

Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities

Treasury addresses fears of salary delays during holiday festivities

David Ndii blasts State House staff over communication error

David Ndii blasts State House staff over communication error

Prosecution blunder hands Ex-CS Rotich acquittal in Sh63B Arror & Kimwarer case

Prosecution blunder hands Ex-CS Rotich acquittal in Sh63B Arror & Kimwarer case

Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas

Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uhuru Kenyatta Institute

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing

President William Ruto arriving in the Mercedes Benz S560 at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi

Kenyans marvel at Ruto's Sh27M Mercedes Benz [Photos]