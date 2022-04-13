RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi CBD & 10 estates to go without water for 24 hours

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The water supply will be disrupted on Thursday and Friday

A man pours water into barrels for sale
A man pours water into barrels for sale

Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company Ltd (NCWSC) has announced plans to shut down the water supply pipeline along Uhuru Highway, Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way.

Recommended articles

In a notice published in the local daily newspapers, NCWSC said that the disruption would last for about 24 hours from Thursday to Friday.

Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company Ltd (NCWSC) will shut down the water supply pipeline along Uhuru Highway due to ongoing construction of the Expressway / Mombasa road starting from 6:00 am on Thursday, 14 April 2022 to Friday, 15 April 2022 at 6:00 am.

This will facilitate the interconnection of the relocated new and old water pipelines on Uhuru Highway between Haile Selassie Avenue and University Way Road junctions with Uhuru Highway to enable the release of the road corridor to the Expressway road contractor,” the notice reads.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company signage
Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company signage Pulse Live Kenya

Areas to be affected include;

  1. Nairobi CBD,
  2. Ngara,
  3. Parklands,
  4. Estates along Limuru Road,
  5. Aga Khan hospital,
  6. University of Nairobi Parklands law campus,
  7. Estates along Mombasa road,
  8. South B
  9. South C areas and the surrounding neighbourhoods

Other parts of Nairobi that will also experience water shortage are

  1. University of Nairobi main campus,
  2. Coca Cola Factory,
  3. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,
  4. EPZ-Athi river,
  5. The whole of Industrial Area,
  6. Estates along Jogoo road such as City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buruburu and the surrounding areas.

The water company has appealed to customers to use available water sparingly as it works towards restoring the supply.

