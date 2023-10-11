The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nairobi CBD & 74 neighbourhoods to experience 30-hour water shortage

Fabian Simiyu

The water shortage will be experienced from Thursday at 6:00am into Friday.

Water running from a tap
A planned maintenance operation at the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant will disrupt the water supply to several Nairobi estates, including those situated along Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Lang'ata Road, and the Central Business District (CBD).

As announced by the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company in a notice on Wednesday, October 11, repair works are scheduled to commence at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12 with an anticipated restoration by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13.

This temporary water service interruption is expected to impact both residents and businesses in the affected areas, lasting 30 hours.

Tap running water
The temporary shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant is a necessary measure to address a significant issue, an essential repair to fix a major leakage along the raw water pipeline that connects the Matara Raw Water Chamber to the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant.

This essential maintenance work is crucial to ensure the continued reliability and efficiency of the water supply system for the affected Nairobi areas.

The impact of this scheduled Ngethu Water Treatment Plant shutdown will extend to various neighborhoods, encompassing the entirety of Industrial Area, as well as areas along Jogoo Road, including Maringo, Buruburu, and the surrounding estates, along with Bahati.

The affected areas along Thika Road include:-

  1. Mwiki
  2. Kahawa Sukari
  3. Kahawa Wendani
  4. Brookside Dairies
  5. Garden Estate
  6. Thome Estate
  7. Kenya Breweries/Gumba
  8. Kenyatta University
  9. Zimmerman
  10. Kahawa West
  11. Githurai
  12. Kahawa Barracks

Along Mombasa Road, the impacted regions encompass South C, South B, and surrounding areas, including Embakasi.

The affected areas along Juja Road include Eastleigh, Pangani, Kariobangi, Huruma, Mathare, and Eastleigh Airforce Base.

The impacted areas along Outer-Ring Road encompass:-

  1. Nyayo Embakasi
  2. Donholm
  3. Fedha
  4. Tassia
  5. Avenue Park
  6. Umoja Estate 1 and 2
  7. Baba Dogo
  8. Dandora, and the Dandora KCC factory
Fabian Simiyu

