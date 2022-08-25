RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Denis Mwangi

The Nairobi County government staffer was earning a salary of Sh21,000 and could not explain the source of his wealth.

High end government cars
High end government cars

A Nairobi court has ordered the freezing of property belonging to a member of staff from the Nairobi County Government.

KTN’s Ali Manzu reported that Michael Ajwang had lost control of his multi-million property which includes a hotel and 10 cars.

The court was told that the Nairobi County staffer was earning a salary of Sh21,000 and could not explain the source of his wealth.

In 2020, the Supreme Court made a landmark ruling on the recovery of unexplained assets.

Milimani Law Courts
Milimani Law Courts Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

The Supreme Court ruled that any asset held by a public officer and is not proportional to his legitimate source of income will be considered to have been acquired through corruption.

"A forfeiture order under ACECA is brought against unexplained assets which is tainted property; if the legitimate acquisition of such property is not satisfactorily explained, such tainted property risk categorisation as property that has been unlawfully acquired.

The requirement to explain assets is not a requirement for one to explain his innocence. The presumption of innocence is a fundamental right that cannot be displaced through a Notice to explain how assets have been acquired," the ruling said.

In April 2022, the high court ordered the freezing of assets of Eric Kipkurui Mutai, a cleaning supervisor at the State Department for Correctional Services over links to embezzlement of Sh257 million.

Lady Justice Esther Maina ordered Mutai to surrender seven cars valued at Sh32 million to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission for seizing.

The freezing orders shall subsist for a period of six months to allow EACC complete investigations into the allegations of fraud and embezzlement of public funds, and to file a formal application for recovery of the public resources,” read the High Court ruling.

A file image of high end cars in a parking lot
A file image of high end cars in a parking lot Pulse Live Kenya

A Sh17.5 million house in Nairobi, two plots of property in Nyaribari Chache in Kisii County valued at Sh25 million, and another piece of land in Kericho valued at Sh17 million are among the frozen assets.

The anti-corruption office told the court that between 2012 and 2016, the cleaning supervisor, who was paid Sh20,800 per month, registered seven businesses and exploited them to embezzle taxpayers' money under the pretence of delivering food.

Mutai collaborated with several top prisons officers to have his firms receive Sh257 million without supplying anything, according to the commission's counsel Diana Kenduiwa.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Husband ordered to pay Sh926,000 rent for estranged wife

Husband ordered to pay Sh926,000 rent for estranged wife

Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Kenya misses out on Chinese debt waiver, here's why

Kenya misses out on Chinese debt waiver, here's why

Well-wishers raise Sh4.3 million for Hellen Wendy's family

Well-wishers raise Sh4.3 million for Hellen Wendy's family

Doctors reveal cause of IEBC official's mysterious death

Doctors reveal cause of IEBC official's mysterious death

Trending

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win

A file photo of a police car on the road

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

Hellen Wendy died after she drowned inside a swimming pool in Canada

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals last moments they shared

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaking with DP William Ruto at a past event

Why Uhuru is silent on Ruto's win – Lawyer Steve Ogolla explains