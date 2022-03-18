RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NMS boss Badi's term extended to beyond August polls

Denis Mwangi

NMS Director General Mohammed Badi will continue to execute the transferred functions

NMS Director Major General Mohamed Badi
NMS Director Major General Mohamed Badi

The term of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has been extended beyond the August 2022 General Elections.

This is according to a Kenya Gazette notice signed by Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and published by the acting Nairobi City County Secretary Dr Jairus Musumba.

Further to Article 9 .1 of the Deed of Transfer of Functions, the duration of the transferred functions is extended by a further period of six (6) months from 25th February 2022 to 24th August 2022,” read part of the gazette notice.

This means that NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi will continue running the transferred functions beyond the General Election.

Nairobians will elect their next governor during the General Election scheduled for August 9, 2022 and the new governor is expected to be sworn into office on August 21, 2022.

However, the county boss will have to wait another three months to fully take over the transferred functions from the NMS.

“Upon expiry of the Deed of Transfer of Functions as stated hereinabove, there shall be a handover period of 3 months to ensure continuous service delivery.

"The parties herein shall within seven (7) days of assumption of office of the Governor from a Joint Committee to oversee the handover process," adds the Gazette Notice.

