RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi Expressway to undergo adjustments after public outcry

Authors:

Amos Robi

Transport PS Paul Maringa said the adjustments are going to begin immediately

A general view of a toll gate station at a section of the Nairobi Expressway Project along the Waiyaki road in Nairobi on March 23, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view of a toll gate station at a section of the Nairobi Expressway Project along the Waiyaki road in Nairobi on March 23, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa has said the Nairobi Expressway is going to be redesigned to allow users from Westlands to exit at Nyayo House while those from the airport will exit at the Green Park Bus terminus or Haile Selassie Avenue.

Recommended articles

Addressing members of the National Assembly Transport, Housing & Public Works Committee Maringa said the new design will be approved in the course of the week with works expected to take up to six months.

“It is something that we are going to do immediately. Already I’m going to approve the new design then construction works will just start,” Maringa told the committee.

The chairman of the committee David Pkosing said rising concerns from the public forced the committee to raise the issue with the Ministry of Transport.

Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus
Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus Pulse Live Kenya

“As a Committee we have received a lot of complaints from the public about it and the ministry should address this as a matter of urgency. The people of Kenya are asking questions in regards to this expressway. Why should a person who is from the Airport go all the way to the Capital Centre in Westlands, then come back to the CBD, it does not make sense at all,” Pkosing noted.

PS Maringa also told the committee that the price of the cards motorists will use in the Expressway will reduce from Sh2,000 to Sh300 noting that the move was aimed at saving time on the expressway as compared to paying using cash.

“We want to make the cards affordable by all Kenyans and also encourage their usage on the expressway. We discourage using cash payment because some people carry less money and start arguing at the payment point while others waste time as they wait for change. This is why we are encouraging everyone to use cards,” Maringa stated.

Maringa also said some motorists caused long queues as some of them claimed they were too broke to pay.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reactions as Bahati, Jalang'o & MC Jessy are cleared by IEBC to vie for MP seats

Reactions as Bahati, Jalang'o & MC Jessy are cleared by IEBC to vie for MP seats

Mwangi Iria threatens to report Chebukati as a 'missing person'

Mwangi Iria threatens to report Chebukati as a 'missing person'

Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Nairobi Expressway to undergo adjustments after public outcry

Nairobi Expressway to undergo adjustments after public outcry

Senior Kenyan prison commander Wanini Kireri is dead

Senior Kenyan prison commander Wanini Kireri is dead

McDonald Mariga attacked, arm broken while campaigning in Kibra [Video]

McDonald Mariga attacked, arm broken while campaigning in Kibra [Video]

Government issues new directive for Madaraka day attendees

Government issues new directive for Madaraka day attendees

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

Nairobi tops list of 6 counties likely to experience election violence [Full List]

Nairobi tops list of 6 counties likely to experience election violence [Full List]

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.