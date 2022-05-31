Nairobi Expressway to undergo adjustments after public outcry

Addressing members of the National Assembly Transport, Housing & Public Works Committee Maringa said the new design will be approved in the course of the week with works expected to take up to six months.

“It is something that we are going to do immediately. Already I’m going to approve the new design then construction works will just start,” Maringa told the committee.

The chairman of the committee David Pkosing said rising concerns from the public forced the committee to raise the issue with the Ministry of Transport.

Pulse Live Kenya

“As a Committee we have received a lot of complaints from the public about it and the ministry should address this as a matter of urgency. The people of Kenya are asking questions in regards to this expressway. Why should a person who is from the Airport go all the way to the Capital Centre in Westlands, then come back to the CBD, it does not make sense at all,” Pkosing noted.

PS Maringa also told the committee that the price of the cards motorists will use in the Expressway will reduce from Sh2,000 to Sh300 noting that the move was aimed at saving time on the expressway as compared to paying using cash.

“We want to make the cards affordable by all Kenyans and also encourage their usage on the expressway. We discourage using cash payment because some people carry less money and start arguing at the payment point while others waste time as they wait for change. This is why we are encouraging everyone to use cards,” Maringa stated.