Fatherly love - Sakaja embraces street boy appealing to go back to school [Photos]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while inspecting works in the Central Business District (CBD) had a moment with a street boy who approached him appealing to be taken to school.
The Nairobi County boss said the young boy will start school and sees a bright future ahead of him
The governor immediately noted the boy’s hunger for a better life and went with him and not long after changes in the boy’s life could be seen through his looks.
The city boss went with the boy to his office where he was cleaned up and shared a good moment with him as he promised to deliver his request.
“Ibrahim Ali. This young man touched my heart. While inspecting works in the CBD, he walked up to me and said he wants to go to school.
"He’s been living in the streets for months after being abandoned. He has now found a family and will go to school. I see a bright future,” Sakaja said.
The governor was running an inspection in the city amidst increased mugging incidents. After a meeting with top police bosses, Sakaja said plans are underway to see the restoration of security in the capital.
“Order and sanity will be restored to our city. We shall not compromise on security,” governor Sakaja said.
The incidents have also caught the attention Interior and Administration of National Government Kithure Kindiki who has deployed special police units to combat crimes in the city.
"The Inspector General of Police has reorganized the Nairobi Police Command and deployed additional specialized police units, drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU) and Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU). This will effectively deal with the criminals engaging in City muggings," CS Kindiki said.
The flagged hotspots in the city include Kipande Road, Global Cinema Roundabout, National Archives and Fig Tree.
