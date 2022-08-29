Sakaja issues immediate order on boda bodas in Nairobi

Further to the release, Governor Sakaja also ordered that all cases against boda boda riders in the city be withdrawn immediately.

He issued the directives during his first official day when he met with staff at City Hall.

“Wonderful start with our county staff this morning. We have listened and are encouraged that the resolve and charge are clear. A city of order and dignity; hope and opportunity for all,” he shared on his social media.

Last week, Sakaja issued a directive that garbage collection in many parts of the city should be done thoroughly.

“Toured various parts of the city this morning with my officers. I have given firm directions on resolving the current garbage problem across Nairobi in the next few days. We will have a city of order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all,” he said.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi is expected to hand back to the county government four functions that were taken over by the National Government.

“I am happy to announce that NMS has completed its task and we are now ready to hand over to the County Government next week,” he said.

In his manifesto, Sakaja promised to establish a Sh50 million biashara fund for each ward and to create 20 new markets across the city to house more than 543 hawkers.