Sakaja issues immediate order on boda bodas in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

Governor Sakaja has announced good news for boda boda riders on his first official day

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the release of all motorcycles impounded by the Nairobi City County enforcement officers.

Further to the release, Governor Sakaja also ordered that all cases against boda boda riders in the city be withdrawn immediately.

He issued the directives during his first official day when he met with staff at City Hall.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022

Wonderful start with our county staff this morning. We have listened and are encouraged that the resolve and charge are clear. A city of order and dignity; hope and opportunity for all,” he shared on his social media.

Last week, Sakaja issued a directive that garbage collection in many parts of the city should be done thoroughly.

Toured various parts of the city this morning with my officers. I have given firm directions on resolving the current garbage problem across Nairobi in the next few days. We will have a city of order, dignity, hope and opportunity for all,” he said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja speaking to City Hall staff on August 29, 2022

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohammed Badi is expected to hand back to the county government four functions that were taken over by the National Government.

I am happy to announce that NMS has completed its task and we are now ready to hand over to the County Government next week,” he said.

In his manifesto, Sakaja promised to establish a Sh50 million biashara fund for each ward and to create 20 new markets across the city to house more than 543 hawkers.

He also promised to give a digital unified single business licence.

