Igathe shares graduation photos, proof he went to University of Nairobi

Sakaja degree debacle

The two are frontrunners to clinch Nairobi's top seat, however Sakaja has been at the centre stage of scrutiny in the past few days following allegations he lacks a University degree, one of the documents the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) require in order to clear one to vie for Governor.

Four petitions have already been filed seeking to bar Sakaja from contesting in the General Election. This comes a day after it emerged that Senator Sakaja did not graduate from the University of Nairobi where he was a student leader.

“It is true Sakaja was admitted to the university and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, studied from first year up to fourth year, but is yet to graduate,” UoN communications director John Orindi said.

Papers presented by the senator in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) however indicate that the senator graduated from Team University having pursued a Bachelor of Science Management, a programme he undertook online.

The Commission for University (CUE) Chief Executive Officer Mwenda Ntarangwi has however reached out to the University and confirmed the senator was in the institution.