Members of the Nairobi county assembly will now operate under new rules after a number of them tested positive for Covid-19.

MCAs and staff members have been required to present a Covid-19-free certificate before accessing the building.

The County Assembly Service Board and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have further instituted free testing for the MCAs and assembly staff at the Charter Hall.

Nairobi County Assembly during a past session

Speaker Benson Mutura explained that the measures had been heightened after at least 20 MCAs tested positive for the infection.

He added that most of the sessions are being held virtually, however, the county leadership have been allowed to attend plenary.

Kirinyaga County Assembly

The Kirinyaga County Assembly was on Thursday closed for two weeks after several MCAs tested positive for the virus.

"This shall allow for intensive fumigation and continued observance of Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols and guidelines at the County Assembly precincts. It shall also allow for uninterrupted isolation and observation of the confirmed cases as well as observation of those who have come into contact with them," a statement by Speaker Anthony Gathumbi explained.