Nairobi Majority Leader loses 4 family members in road accident

According to reports reaching the news desk, Guyo’s relatives were involved in an accident along the Isiolo-Nanyuki highway.

Among those who perished from the accident include his brother, his brother's wife, their two kids.

"The five family members passed on in the accident. They were my brother, his wife and their two kids. His wife's sister also passed on in the accident," the politician told the media.

Abdi is currently the Nairobi County Assembly majority leader, and Matopeni Spring Valley MCA.

The veteran city politician recently announced that he was vying for the Isiolo Governor position in the upcoming General Election.

“I will be going for the Isiolo governorship post. I have what it takes to take our county to the next level,” Guyo said during a recent event

Incumbent Governor Mohamed Kuti has already dropped out from the race and endorsed the Nairobi Majority Leader as his preferred successor.