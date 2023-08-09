The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi MCA accuses 2 DCI officers of stealing Sh286M from him

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi Majority Leader Peter Imwatok's lawyer told the court that a staff member from the hotel who witnessed the alleged theft passed away

Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok has gone to court to raise allegations against two officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, accusing them of making away with a substantial sum of $2 million (equivalent to Sh286 million) from him.

Imwatok claimed that the money was stolen during anti-government demonstrations in July.

The purported incident took place on the 21st of July, 2023, within the premises of the Radisson Blu Hotel situated in Nairobi.

His lawyer further told the court that a staff member from the hotel who witnessed the alleged theft tragically passed away.

Imwatok, together with a cohort of fellow politicians, had taken to evading authorities in an attempt to sidestep arrest after accusations of sponsoring violent demos.

The MCA’s lawyer has requested the court to summon the two implicated officers and be made to account for the belongings allegedly taken from Imwatok during his arrest.

However, during the court proceedings, the officers in question were conspicuously absent.

Instead, another officer, who represented them said that only two mobile phones had been retrieved and no funds were recovered from the politician.

The court, in response, demanded a detailed explanation regarding the whereabouts of the accused DCI officers.

Imwatok has been instructed to pursue legal measures at the High Court to recover the allegedly stolen money.

Denis Mwangi

