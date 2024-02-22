The sports category has moved to a new website.



Nairobi MCA DNG pens open letter to Ruto citing hustlers' betrayal by gov't [Video]

Denis Mwangi

DNG's letter to President Ruto: Your government will be judged by how it handled the weakest, the poorest and the most vulnerable of its population

In a heartfelt plea to President William Ruto, Davidson Ngibuini, the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, has voiced strong opposition against the impending demolition of informal trading places (vibandas) and the forceful eviction of informal traders.

The demolition is set to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2024, on the Ngong Road-Kibera-Langata Link Road.

The letter, a passionate appeal to the highest office in the land, highlights the dire consequences these demolitions by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) would have on the livelihoods of countless Kenyans who depend on these informal trades to make ends meet.

“I am perplexed at how such a poor and irrational decision can be made with full understanding that the Kenya Kwanza Government is a hustler regime.

“As you know, we were both elected on the Kazi Ni Kazi platform, with a clear rallying call that 'Every Hustle Matters.' Indeed, you and I campaigned together in this same area where the impending demolitions and forceful eviction is set to take place,” DNG said.

Ngibuini's letter did not mince words in describing the planned evictions as a betrayal of the government's promises to its citizens.

The MCA pointed out the irony in the ruling party's symbol, the wheelbarrow, which stands for the dignity of labour and the pursuit of an equitable society, being in contradiction with the actions of a government agency.

He argues that the demolitions are not only a breach of trust but also a manifestation of poor governance, questioning the rationale behind targeting Woodley/Kenyatta Golf Course Ward, a known UDA stronghold, out of the 84 wards in Nairobi.

The letter further said KURA's decision was selective and punitive, amplifying the already challenging economic conditions faced by Kenyans.

By drawing attention to the significant support the ruling party received from the informal traders in the area, Ngibuini emphasised the political and moral obligation of the government to reconsider its stance and support the development of modern trading spaces as a sustainable solution.

The MCA proposed the construction of modern kiosks along Ngong Road and the link road.

This initiative, which was approved by county authorities and received endorsement from traders and residents alike, aims to improve the aesthetic outlook of Nairobi while providing dignified and sustainable trading spaces for the hustlers.

However, the project's progress has been stalled by the lack of approval from KURA, an issue Ngibuini urged President Ruto to address.

“Your government will be judged by how it handled the weakest, the poorest and the most vulnerable of its population. Your Government will be judged by whether it set out to destroy or to build. This decision by KURA goes against everything we believe in and stand for,” DNG added.

The MCA's letter concluded with a call to action for President Ruto to intervene directly and prevent the demolitions and evictions, thus preserving the dignity and livelihoods of the hustlers and upholding the values and promises of the UDA government.

