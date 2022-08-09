Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

The former Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) is currently in the race to replace outgoing Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who is vying for the county's top seat, Governor.

Bishop Wanjiru, - who according to opinion polls is second favourite to clinch the gubernatorial seat - is up against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) aspirant Edwin Sifuna.

Pulse Live Kenya

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate on Tuesday afternoon alongside her mother, cast their votes at Kenya Polytechnic in Starehe Constituency.

Taking to her social media to announce the accomplishment of her civic duty, Bishop Wanjiru quoted the holy book; "Psalms 37:5 Commit your way to the LORD, trust also in HIM, and HE shall bring it to pass," she wrote.

Bishop Wanjiru initially wanted to vie for Nairobi governor

Initially, Bishop Wanjiru had set her eyes on the gubernatorial seat, a move that in February this year put her at loggerheads with Sakaja.

Pulse Live Kenya

During a joint rally by the two politicians on February 1, a video surfaced of the bishop confronting Sakaja who was holding a microphone and speaking at the podium.

She accused the senator of mobilising his followers to jeer her during the rally. “I deserve respect, we are both leaders here in Nairobi,” Wanjiru demanded amid shouts from the crowd.

Sajaka did not address the bishop’s complaints but tried to restore order by urging the crowd to calm down. “Everyone has a right to be listened to, please let’s stop this,” he called out.