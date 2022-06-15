RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Senator Sakaja's degree revoked

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has suffered another blow

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has suffered another blow after the Commission for University Education revoked his degree.

Recommended articles

Sakaja had presented a degree from Team University in Uganda for clearance by the IEBC to vie for the Nairobi Governor seat.

According to reports reaching the news desk, CUE has revoked the degree pending investigations into the authenticity of the document.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during a recent court appearance
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during a recent court appearance Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during a recent court appearance Pulse Live Kenya

"The Commission for University Education has received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said the degree.

"Consequently, in accordance with the CUE's recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree - Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from the aforementioned university," read the Commission's letter to Sakaja.

CUE chair Prof Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha said that the senator is being investigated by a multi-agency for academic and criminal violations and the commission reserved the right to revoke recognition of the degree.

It is no longer valid until we are satisfied with these other matters. For the time being, the document is not recognised,” he told Nation.

Eyes are now on the IEBC because Sakaja was cleared to vie for the Nairobi Governor Seat on the basis of the revoked document.

His his defence, the senator has termed the investigations as a witch hunt to stop him from vying as city governor.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Kenya Kwanza Rally in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Sakaja argued that he has already submitted the required papers to IEBC but his opponents are still fighting.

Johnson Sakaja with his running mate James Njoroge Muchiri shortly after they were cleared by IEBC to join the Nairobi gubernatorial contest
Johnson Sakaja with his running mate James Njoroge Muchiri shortly after they were cleared by IEBC to join the Nairobi gubernatorial contest Pulse Live Kenya

“Kuna Wadosi wamekaa mahali wanasema kijana wa mtu wa kawaida hawezi kuwa Governor Nairobi. Hawa watu wameingia wasi wasi, wameanza kuniandama, wameniwekea propaganda ati sijasoma. Mimi niko na karatasi safi lakini ni kwa sababu wanaogopa wanajua mimi ni sure bet.

“Na wanajua ule project wao anaweza enda tu kama watanisimamisha, ningependa kuwaambia hivi, sio nyinyi mnachagua viongozi ni wananchi wanachagua. Sio nyinyi mnachagua viongozi ni mungu anachagua, tukutane kwa debe tutanyorosha huyo project wenu asubuhi arudi kule kwa Bank,” the Nairobi Senator said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sakaja attacks longtime friend Uhuru after degree was revoked

Sakaja attacks longtime friend Uhuru after degree was revoked

Charity Ngilu drops out of Kitui Governor Race

Charity Ngilu drops out of Kitui Governor Race

Ex-PS loses gun in Nairobi

Ex-PS loses gun in Nairobi

Senator Sakaja's degree revoked

Senator Sakaja's degree revoked

I know who is fighting me & why, Sijachizi - Sakaja on his degree saga

I know who is fighting me & why, Sijachizi - Sakaja on his degree saga

Uhuru commissions construction of Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital [Photos]

Uhuru commissions construction of Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital [Photos]

More pain for Kenyans as Govt announces increased fuel prices for June-July

More pain for Kenyans as Govt announces increased fuel prices for June-July

Former Governor Isaac Rutto loses mother

Former Governor Isaac Rutto loses mother

Kibicho responds to Gachagua's comments on police uniforms

Kibicho responds to Gachagua's comments on police uniforms

Trending

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Kenyan journalists covering an event

How Wajackoyah answered voter who said marijuana ruined her son's life

Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery