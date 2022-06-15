Senator Sakaja's degree revoked

Sakaja had presented a degree from Team University in Uganda for clearance by the IEBC to vie for the Nairobi Governor seat.

According to reports reaching the news desk, CUE has revoked the degree pending investigations into the authenticity of the document.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during a recent court appearance Pulse Live Kenya

"The Commission for University Education has received material information about the authenticity of the degree you presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said the degree.

"Consequently, in accordance with the CUE's recognition procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree - Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from the aforementioned university," read the Commission's letter to Sakaja.

CUE chair Prof Chacha Nyaigotti-Chacha said that the senator is being investigated by a multi-agency for academic and criminal violations and the commission reserved the right to revoke recognition of the degree.

“It is no longer valid until we are satisfied with these other matters. For the time being, the document is not recognised,” he told Nation.

Eyes are now on the IEBC because Sakaja was cleared to vie for the Nairobi Governor Seat on the basis of the revoked document.

His his defence, the senator has termed the investigations as a witch hunt to stop him from vying as city governor.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Kenya Kwanza Rally in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Sakaja argued that he has already submitted the required papers to IEBC but his opponents are still fighting.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Kuna Wadosi wamekaa mahali wanasema kijana wa mtu wa kawaida hawezi kuwa Governor Nairobi. Hawa watu wameingia wasi wasi, wameanza kuniandama, wameniwekea propaganda ati sijasoma. Mimi niko na karatasi safi lakini ni kwa sababu wanaogopa wanajua mimi ni sure bet.