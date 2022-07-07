RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi Water planning to increase water prices by Sh11

Authors:

Irene Okere

The Nairobi water company is set to increase the price of water and sewerage services for the Nairobi residents if its proposal is approved.

Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena
Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) sent the proposal to the Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) seeking to increase the price of water and sewerage services as part of an effort to fulfill its full potential to improve task delivery services.

“NCWSC proposes an upward tariff review to enable the water utility to operate at full cost recovery and meet conditions necessary for improving service delivery,” reads the notice.

Nairobi water highlighted that the current tax for the domestic/residential should be increased from Sh34 per Cubic Meter to Sh45 per Cubic Meter, for the consumption block between zero to six (0-6) cubic meters.

The Nairobi water city water and sewerage company
The Nairobi water city water and sewerage company Pulse Live Kenya

Water for domestic use will now cost Sh80 per cubic meter from the earlier Sh70 per cubic meter after tax has been raised from the current maximum of 60 cubic meters and above to 300 cubic meters.

Commercial, industrial and government institutions' taxes are set to be adjusted from the current Sh34 per cubic meter to Sh67 per cubic meter, for consumption blocks between 1-50 cubic meters and those above to start from 300 cubic meters, cost to be Sh80 per cubic meter.

The recommended tariff for Schools, Universities, and Tertiary Institutions in the consumption block between 0-600 cubic meters is set to raise from the existing Sh48 per cubic meter to Sh50.

Multi-dwelling units as well as gated communities will have their tariffs increased from the current Sh53 to Sh67 per cubic meter.

Bulk water supply tariff will increase to Sh32 from the present Sh30, while water kiosks will be charged Sh22 from the current Sh20, all per cubic meter.

The proposal also includes the review of sewerage tariffs for all categories, for the same period.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

