The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company has announced an emergency shutdown of the Sasumua-Kabete pipeline, scheduled to commence on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 7:00 am, lasting until December 16, 2023, at 7:00 am.
Nairobi Water announces emergency shutdown of supply in 27 areas
Residents in several key areas will be affected by the water supply interruption during the shutdown.
Recommended articles
The decision for the pipeline closure has been attributed to the necessity for immediate repairs of major leaks along the pipeline.
In a statement in Thursday the company expressed concerns that failure to contain these leaks promptly could result in significant landslides, further exacerbating damage to the pipeline infrastructure.
Residents in several key areas will be affected by the water supply interruption during the shutdown.
These areas include the vicinity around the International School of Kenya, Kinanda Valley, Kihingo Valley, and Magnolia.
Additionally, regions along prominent roads such as Waiyaki Way, James Gichuru Road, Dennis Pritt Road, Ngong Road, Langata Road, Peponi Road, Kikuyu Road, Naivasha Road, Mbagathi Road, and River Side Drive will experience water supply disruptions.
Whole neighborhoods, including Lavington, Kilimani, Westlands, Parklands, Loresho, Kangemi, Uthiru, Karen, Kawangware, Riruta, Langata, Kibera, Dam Estate, Kileleshwa, Nyayo Highrise Kibera, Ngumo, Woodly Estates, among others in adjacent areas, are expected to be affected.
Nairobi Water assured residents that every effort will be made to expedite the restoration of water supply and they urged affected customers to use their stored water resources sparingly during the period of interruption.
The managing director expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by this essential maintenance work.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke