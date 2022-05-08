RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Time is ripe for a woman Deputy President - Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris

Amos Robi

Passaris said she is looking at a time when the country will have a woman president noting that Martha Karua was good for the job

Esther Passaris
Esther Passaris

Nairobi woman representative Esther Passaris has said time is ripe to have a woman deputy president.

Speaking while issuing National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Nairobi County bursaries to marginalized students from different constituencies in the city, Passaris who is seeking a re-election for the seat said it was a woman’s opportunity to occupy the second highest office in the land, urging the Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga to have NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

“On the matter of the deputy president, when we initially started, we were looking at Peter Kenneth and then Martha Karua joined the race and as a woman having seen Martha Karua and Charity Ngilu run for president, I believe it is time for a woman. We want Baba to select a woman for a deputy president,” Passaris said.

Esther Passaris
Esther Passaris Esther Passaris Pulse Live Kenya

She further stated that she was looking at a time when the country would have a woman president adding that Martha Karua was fit for the job despite people saying that she was strict woman.

“Raila has said he only wants one term to set women right, 2027 we could have a president who is a woman and I tell you, Martha Karua is fit for the job. People say she is strict but that is what we want as a country,” she stated.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM ) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna who was present in the event vouched for the election of Raila Odinga saying that upon his election learners would get free education right from primary to tertiary levels of learning adding that he receives many phone calls regarding school fee fundraisers which can be solved once and for all.

Esther Passaris and Edwin Sifuna
Esther Passaris and Edwin Sifuna Esther Passaris and Edwin Sifuna Pulse Live Kenya

“If we elect Raila Odinga there will be no need to have such gatherings, because Raila has said upon election children will get free education right from primary to tertiary levels of learning,” Sifuna stated.

While issuing the bursary cheques, Passaris encouraged parents to understand their children and not to pressure them in their education noting that education was something that could be acquired at any point in someone’s life.

“I recently acquired my degree when fifty years old, you can acquire education at any time in your life so don’t make your children be your enemies and lead them to taking their lives,” the woman representative stated.

