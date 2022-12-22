ADVERTISEMENT
Governor Sakaja on the spot over county executive appointment

Amos Robi

The youth group said the nomination of the CEC was filled with impunity and did not reflect the will of the Nairobi people

Nairobi Youth Group led by Tigane Damase
Nairobi Youth Group led by Tigane Damase

A Nairobi Youth Group has called on the Nairobi members of the county assembly (MCAs) to disregard the appointment of Aisha Abdalla to head the county's finance docket.

Led by the Director Youth Empowerment Solution Initiative, Tinega Damase, the group said the nomination of Abdalla was opaque noting that she presented her papers past the timelines required and is not a voter in the city.

READ: Governor Sakaja’s directive to result in 10,000 job losses

“We are seeing a lot of impunity in the ongoing process of the vetting of CECs that will start on December 23, 2022, Aisha Abdalla presented her papers late and she is not a voter in the county,” Damase.

Damase further flagged Abdalla who worked in the counties of Isiolo and Mombasa saying her non-permanent placement at Isiolo and Mombasa proved she was incompetent for the job.

“It is on record that she (Aisha Abdalla) worked in the counties of Mombasa and Isiolo and if she was that good she could have remained in the county of Isiolo but since she is not she hid in Mombasa and now you want to hide in Nairobi County,” Damase added.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua warns Sakaja against kicking out Matatus from Nairobi CBD

Speaking on the course of action they intend to take, Damase said the group was willing to head to the Judicial corridors and also use demonstrations to see the appointment of Aisha Abdalla not come to life.

“The courts are open, we will move to stop her appointment and if that channel fails we will use mass action,” Damase noted.

The vetting for the CECs is expected to kick off on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

