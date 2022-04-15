Naivas shoplifter joins Sonko rescue team after being released from prison

Sonko announced that Chivondo has joined the Sonko Rescue team after being released from Industrial area prison.

The former county boss said that he is happy to see the young man free, after settling the Sh100, 000 fine that had been imposed him. Mr Chivondo was found guilty of shoplifting from Naivas Supermarket.

The philanthropic politician also gave Chivondo a one-month shopping. The shopping was done at the same supermarket where he (Chivondo) was arrested for stealing food items to feed his family.

“Handing over the one-month food items stock to Mr. Alvin Chivindo who has just been freed from industrial area prison by my team earlier today after we managed to secure his freedom. Chivondo was jailed yesterday for stealing food stuffs at Naivas. Am happy the young man is now free. It's my hope he will be a responsible man. The shopping was done at the same supermarket where he was arrested after stealing the food items to feed his family,” Sonko wrote.

He added; “We've offered Alvin Chipondo a job at our upperhill offices and our team in the office showed him what his job entails,”.

On April 13, Sonko came to the rescue of Mr Chivondo after he was found guilty of shoplifting and slapped with a one-year jail term or a fine of Sh100, 000. Sonko deposited the Sh100K to the Judiciary M-Pesa paybill number.

The politician pointed out that majority of Kenyans are languishing in poverty and they can't even afford to feed their families.

“Majority of Kenyans are languishing in poverty even to afford a daily meal for their families is a problem, it is because of this reason that I decided to pay the court fine for Mr. Alvin Linus Chivondo who was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for stealing cooking oil, tea leaves, Dawaat rice and a bottle of honey.

“In his mitigation Alvin pleaded for leniency and told the court he lost his job two months ago and he has a four months’ baby, they had not eaten for four days. I have also promised to give him a one month food stock plus offer him a job as well," reads Sonko's statement.