The Naivasha Law Courts has been temporarily closed for 10 days, after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement by Acting Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, all urgent matters for the Naivasha Law Courts have been directed to the Nakuru Law Courts.

“In light of the above-mentioned developments, the recommendation from the Ministry of Health personnel in Naivasha, the Leadership and Management Team and the Court Users Committee at Naivasha Law Courts, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close the Naivasha Law Courts for 10 days from tomorrow, Wednesday 31st March 2021”

“During the period of closure, all urgent matters for Naivasha Law Courts shall be directed to Nakuru Law Courts. We wish the affected personnel quick recovery,” said Mwilu.

The member of staff is suspected to have interacted with a good number of staff at the Naivasha Law Courts which has personnel of about 45 members.

Other members of staff at the court have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days.

Statement