Najib Balala appointed Vice President at world’s oldest wildlife conservation org

Denis Mwangi

By leveraging Balala's experience in wildlife conservation and tourism, the organisation will be able to expand its global partnership network.

CS Najib Balala
CS Najib Balala

Former Tourism CS Najib Balala has been appointed as a vice president in an international organisation weeks after leaving the government.

Balala was appointed as Vice President of Fauna & Flora International (FFI), the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organisation.

By leveraging Balala's experience in wildlife conservation and tourism, the charity will be able to expand its global partnership network.

Former Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, Najib Balala
Former Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage, Najib Balala Pulse Live Kenya

The organisation’s CEO Mark Rose said he was excited to welcome the former tourism minister to FFI.

On behalf of all of the team at FFI, I am delighted to welcome Honourable Najib Balala as vice-president – he will be a wonderful global ambassador for FFI.

“Balala has been incredibly influential in the wildlife and tourism sectors in Kenya and across Africa and we are very privileged to be able to benefit from this wealth of knowledge and experience,” he said.

This comes just months after Balala angled for a job in President William Ruto’s government.

The CS took to social media to thank outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for the chance to serve in his cabinet before expressing his willingness to be part of President-elect William Ruto’s government.

"I am happy and humbled and I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me the chance to serve the nation.

“I welcome President Ruto and I am ready to serve in his government whenever it’s necessary,” Balala wrote.

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala
Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala Pulse Live Kenya

The statement drew mixed reactions, with some criticizing him for shifting his allegiance, in a bid to find his way to the government of the day.

Others noted that when CS and other government officials took the painful decision of resigning and joining Kenya Kwanza, Balala remained in office enjoying his salary only to attempt to make a comeback in a government he did not campaign for.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

