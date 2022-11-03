Najib Balala appointed Vice President at world’s oldest wildlife conservation org

Balala was appointed as Vice President of Fauna & Flora International (FFI), the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organisation.

By leveraging Balala's experience in wildlife conservation and tourism, the charity will be able to expand its global partnership network.

The organisation’s CEO Mark Rose said he was excited to welcome the former tourism minister to FFI.

“On behalf of all of the team at FFI, I am delighted to welcome Honourable Najib Balala as vice-president – he will be a wonderful global ambassador for FFI.

“Balala has been incredibly influential in the wildlife and tourism sectors in Kenya and across Africa and we are very privileged to be able to benefit from this wealth of knowledge and experience,” he said.

This comes just months after Balala angled for a job in President William Ruto’s government.

The CS took to social media to thank outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for the chance to serve in his cabinet before expressing his willingness to be part of President-elect William Ruto’s government.

"I am happy and humbled and I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for giving me the chance to serve the nation.

“I welcome President Ruto and I am ready to serve in his government whenever it’s necessary,” Balala wrote.

The statement drew mixed reactions, with some criticizing him for shifting his allegiance, in a bid to find his way to the government of the day.