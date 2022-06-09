Nakuru boy goes on hunger strike seeking to join Form 1

Ian Kibet, who received a calling letter to join Mama Ngina Secondary School in Rongai, has been on hunger strike since Saturday June 4, saying he is tired of staying at home whereas his colleagues joined Form 1 long ago.

Kibet said he is tired of answering neighbors who kept querying why he is at home yet his colleagues are at school.

“It's now exactly one month since my colleagues reported to Form One on May 4. I'm still at home. My mum keeps telling me she is praying hard. I have patiently waited for her prayers to be answered since I downloaded my admission letter, I'm tired of staying at home doing nothing and being asked by my neighbours and my schoolmates why I have not reported to the school,” Kibet told Nation.

Kibet’s mother Evelyne Chemutai said she was worried about her son’s health adding that her efforts to get bursaries and other scholarships have been futile, and her menial jobs could not help the young man secure a place in school.

"I've applied for a bursary at the Nakuru West constituency office but I have not been successful. I applied for the Elimu and Wings to Fly scholarships but my son was not lucky for reasons I don't understand as the assessment committees came to my single room, did the interviews and saw our condition,” said a tearful Chemutai.

Kibet explained the struggles he had to go through to complete primary school saying he had to work in a welding shop to support his mother. Kibet who scored 275 marks from Muslim Primary School is, however, filled with hope of one day accomplishing his dreams despite his poor background.