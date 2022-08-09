Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

According to Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, the MP is currently being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station, pending investigations.

Gikaria has been booked at the police station over assault and instigating violence at a polling centre.

The police commander while addressing members of the fourth estate, revealed that Gikaria had on the morning of election day, got into an altercation with an unknown rival candidate at Lanet polling centre.

Later on in the afternoon, the same MP is alleged to have hired goons who caused a fracas at Naka Primary School polling station.

“We arrested him after he assaulted and injured a voter. He has also caused a lot of commotion and disturbance at the polling station and we are not going to allow that,” Mwanzo revealed.

Gikaria has previously been arrested

This is not the first time, the MP has been arrested. Gikaria spent the better part of June 28 being questioned by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru over his suspected links with a criminal gang.

Detectives questioned the lawmaker over his relationship with a notorious Nakuru-based criminal gang known as 'Confirm.'

The gang has been responsible for robberies, rape and murders recently reported in Mawanga area, Bahati sub-county.

According to police, the gang members often target affluent residential areas during the day when the homeowners are busy at work.

One of the victims was Susan Wambui, a mother of three and mobile money shop attendant who was killed on June 21 before her body was burnt beyond recognition.