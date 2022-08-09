RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Gikaria is alleged to have also hired goons

Nakuru East MP David Gikaria
Nakuru East MP David Gikaria

Nakuru East Member of Parliament (MP) David Gikaria has once again experienced the long arm of the law after he was arrested over alleged assault.

Recommended articles

Read Also

According to Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo, the MP is currently being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station, pending investigations.

Gikaria has been booked at the police station over assault and instigating violence at a polling centre.

The police commander while addressing members of the fourth estate, revealed that Gikaria had on the morning of election day, got into an altercation with an unknown rival candidate at Lanet polling centre.

Later on in the afternoon, the same MP is alleged to have hired goons who caused a fracas at Naka Primary School polling station.

“We arrested him after he assaulted and injured a voter. He has also caused a lot of commotion and disturbance at the polling station and we are not going to allow that,” Mwanzo revealed.

READ: Nakuru East MP grilled by DCI

This is not the first time, the MP has been arrested. Gikaria spent the better part of June 28 being questioned by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru over his suspected links with a criminal gang.

Detectives questioned the lawmaker over his relationship with a notorious Nakuru-based criminal gang known as 'Confirm.'

The gang has been responsible for robberies, rape and murders recently reported in Mawanga area, Bahati sub-county.

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.
Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

According to police, the gang members often target affluent residential areas during the day when the homeowners are busy at work.

One of the victims was Susan Wambui, a mother of three and mobile money shop attendant who was killed on June 21 before her body was burnt beyond recognition.

Recently, police arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, the alleged leader of the dreaded gang. Macharia, better known by his alias, Deco, was arrested on August 3 in Nakuru.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

IEBC warns voters sharing these photos online

IEBC warns voters sharing these photos online

Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

IEBC addresses KIEMS kits failures being experienced in polling stations

IEBC addresses KIEMS kits failures being experienced in polling stations

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday