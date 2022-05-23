Governor Lee Kinyajui’s campaign vehicle on Monday May 23, was involved in a road accident that claimed the lives of two people while injuring several others.
Lee Kinyajui's campaign vehicle kills two in road accident
Two died on the spot while two were rushed to the Nakuru level five hospital for treatment
The accident which occurred in the mid-morning hours happened around Free Area-Naka road in Nakuru East sub-county. Free Area Chief Stephen Macharia said the vehicle branded with Governor Kinyanjui’s campaign colours and slogans was heading towards Nairobi before it knocked down a motorcyclist and his passenger.
The chief confirmed the two dying on the spot while a pedestrian who was hit by the unsteady vehicle was rushed to the Nakuru level five hospital. The driver of the vehicle was also to the facility for treatment.
“The vehicle, which belongs to the Nakuru county government, was being driven by a lady, who sustained injuries. The bodies of the two victims were taken to the Nakuru County mortuary while the survivors were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital,” said Chief Macharia.
The Nakuru county boss’ campaigns team confirmed the vehicle belonging to them as it sent its message of condolences to the bereaved families. The campaign team also urged pedestrians to be careful as campaigns go about.
“Today at around 11 a vehicle belonging to one of our team members was involved in a road crash. She was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident. We regret to announce that two people lost their lives while two survivors are receiving medical attention,” the campaign team’s statement read.
