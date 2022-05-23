Lee Kinyajui's campaign vehicle kills two in road accident

The accident which occurred in the mid-morning hours happened around Free Area-Naka road in Nakuru East sub-county. Free Area Chief Stephen Macharia said the vehicle branded with Governor Kinyanjui’s campaign colours and slogans was heading towards Nairobi before it knocked down a motorcyclist and his passenger.

The chief confirmed the two dying on the spot while a pedestrian who was hit by the unsteady vehicle was rushed to the Nakuru level five hospital. The driver of the vehicle was also to the facility for treatment.

“The vehicle, which belongs to the Nakuru county government, was being driven by a lady, who sustained injuries. The bodies of the two victims were taken to the Nakuru County mortuary while the survivors were rushed to Nakuru Level Five Hospital,” said Chief Macharia.

Lee Kinyajui campaign vehicle involved in accident Pulse Live Kenya

The Nakuru county boss’ campaigns team confirmed the vehicle belonging to them as it sent its message of condolences to the bereaved families. The campaign team also urged pedestrians to be careful as campaigns go about.