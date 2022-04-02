RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui makes a comeback to Jubilee party

Thomas Bosire

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui was set to defend his gubernatorial seat on a Ubuntu People’s Forum (UPF).

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui

He, however, made a last-minute U-turn when he announced on April 1 that he would look to retain the seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

“To consolidate the Azimio Coalition support base and lead the campaign team in the region, a decision has arrived that I defend my governor’s seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

“This decision has been made in full consultation with top leadership and members of UPF Party,” he said.

Kinyanjui’s move was not received well by Nakuru governor aspirants who were geared up for an easy win at the Jubilee’s ticket nominations since he had been out of the picture.

The Jubilee aspirants gunning for Nakuru’s top seat include former senator James Mungai, Gidraph Mwangi, businessmen Stanley Karanja, and Elijah Karanja.

The Nakuru county boss has been supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid. He affirmed that his decision was aimed at boosting the stakes for the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Governor Kinyanjui added: “We formed UPF as a vehicle to place Nakuru at the negotiating table. For decades, we have voted in governments that leave us out in sharing positions, especially in the Cabinet.”

The Ubuntu People’s forum was registered in October 2021 after it was renamed from Citizens Convention Party (CCP). CCP's party leader was Kinya Rukahu with Beatrice Nyawira as Chairperson.

UPF was formed following Jubilee party woes which had put its viability in the August elections at stake and thus the members had to seek other means.

In an event held at the Lanet Barracks and presided by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 31, 2022 the Nakuru Governor and the head of state who is also Jubilee’s party leader are reported to have held discussions that led to Kinyanjui’s decision.

Kinyanjui, who is a strong ally for President Kenyatta and Raila in the region, said during the event that all parties under Azimio coalition will have a single candidate for each position after nominations.

“We shall be unveiling the (UPF) candidates under Azimio after the nominations and will strive to have only one candidate for each seat from MP to Governor. We are aware this decision will be inconvenient for some of our supporters. Kindly accept our sincere apology,” he stated.

Thomas Bosire

