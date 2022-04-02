Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui makes a comeback to Jubilee party

“To consolidate the Azimio Coalition support base and lead the campaign team in the region, a decision has arrived that I defend my governor’s seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

“This decision has been made in full consultation with top leadership and members of UPF Party,” he said.

Top aspirants in 2022 race for Nakuru Governor

Kinyanjui’s move was not received well by Nakuru governor aspirants who were geared up for an easy win at the Jubilee’s ticket nominations since he had been out of the picture.

The Jubilee aspirants gunning for Nakuru’s top seat include former senator James Mungai, Gidraph Mwangi, businessmen Stanley Karanja, and Elijah Karanja.

The Nakuru county boss has been supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid. He affirmed that his decision was aimed at boosting the stakes for the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Governor Kinyanjui added: “We formed UPF as a vehicle to place Nakuru at the negotiating table. For decades, we have voted in governments that leave us out in sharing positions, especially in the Cabinet.”

The Ubuntu People’s forum was registered in October 2021 after it was renamed from Citizens Convention Party (CCP). CCP's party leader was Kinya Rukahu with Beatrice Nyawira as Chairperson.

UPF was formed following Jubilee party woes which had put its viability in the August elections at stake and thus the members had to seek other means.

In an event held at the Lanet Barracks and presided by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 31, 2022 the Nakuru Governor and the head of state who is also Jubilee’s party leader are reported to have held discussions that led to Kinyanjui’s decision.

Kinyanjui, who is a strong ally for President Kenyatta and Raila in the region, said during the event that all parties under Azimio coalition will have a single candidate for each position after nominations.